Letter: We need somebody we trust to represent us

Where goest we now, Mr. Cline?

Rep. Ben Cline’s refusal to accept the results of the 2020 election, in the face of abundant evidence that the election was free and fair, troubles me. How can I vote for somebody who, if he loses the congressional election on Tuesday, quite possibly will contest that election too, claiming that that since he lost, that election was similarly tainted by fraud — even when there is no evidence of it? And will he take the same position in 2024 if his party’s leader, former President Donald Trump, goes down to defeat?

Winston Churchill famously said, “Many forms of Government have been tried and will be tried in this world of sin and woe. No one pretends that democracy is perfect or all-wise. Indeed it has been said that democracy is the worst form of Government, except for all those other forms that have been tried from time to time.”

If democracy is meant to operate like a clock, free and fair elections are its mainspring. In a democracy it is the voters who get to decide who represents them, not some would-be autocrat who simply enjoys basking in the emoluments of power. By arrogating the power to call the election of 2020 to himself, Cline betrays an elitist, I-know-better-than-you, high-and-mighty haughtiness toward Virginia voters and his continuing allegiance to dictatorial Donald Trump. We need somebody in Congress whom we trust to represent us, particularly in the lead-up to 2024. Cline needs to go.

Dennis Murphy

Fishersville