Letter: We need to elect Jennifer Lewis as our next representative

Following Uvalde’s Robb Elementary School shooting, which killed 19 children and two teachers and wounded 17 others, I read our Rep. Ben Cline’s weekly newsletter. It began with two sentences about the tragedy in Uvalde. The majority of the letter was about issues regarding a baby formula shortage, the border, partisan differences and the sanctity of life of the unborn child — clearly not about the sanctity of the lives of those innocent students and teachers who had just been killed by someone with a legal and deadly weapon of war, an assault rifle. I was struck by the contrast. I can assume that Rep. Cline may well believe that all life is sacred, but can only guess that he is afraid of losing gun owners’ votes, thereby unwilling to protect Americans from mass murders by our own citizens. Cline has voted against the passage of gun safety legislation, voting no on the following: Protecting Our Kids Act, Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, Active Shooter Alert Act and Assault Weapons Ban of 2022.