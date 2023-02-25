With Valentine’s Day just behind us, love is still in the air, and this time of the year is an excellent time to reflect on how we show love for our communities.

At the heart of that is how we care for children and ensure they have a bright and healthy future. Unfortunately, access to high-quality childcare is difficult across the country, and there’s great room for improvement regarding investments in early childhood education. That’s why, this Valentine’s Day, I joined alongside Save the Children Action Network (SCAN) in urging policymakers to have a heart and invest in kids.

Right now, families are struggling to find high-quality, affordable child care. 50% of families live in areas without enough child care availability and with the average costs exceeding the price of in-state college tuition in most states, 1 in 5 Americans recognizes a lack of child care as a barrier to their well-being.

It goes without saying that high-quality child care is good for kids' health and growth. Access can mitigate the effects of poverty and even improve health. Investments not only have long-term benefits for children, but they also have effects that ripple out into the community, improving their economic and social outcomes, which affect all of us.

Join me in urging Virginia lawmakers to have a heart and make robust funding for early childhood education in the 2024 appropriations bill a priority. Consider it a late Valentine’s Day gift for all of us.

Michele Lester

Waynesboro