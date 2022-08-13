Letter: Weekday religious education is a constitutional right

For over 60 years Release Time for weekday religious education in Staunton was a voluntary choice of parents and their children. That parental right has already been confirmed by the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court ruled in Zorach v. Clauson in 1952 that religious classes held outside school grounds, but during the school day, did meet constitutional requirements dictating the separation of church and state. Weekday Religious Education meets every criteria for that separation. Staunton parents were denied that right by the summary ending of their choice. They now face unconstitutional hurdles to reclaim their rights.

Release Time for religious education is nothing less than a right that parents should insist upon, should they desire it. The school system does not own children, and parents have the constitutional right to exercise their judgment about what should be afforded to their child.

Critics of WRE are often misinformed and biased because of their own experiences, or lack of them in this regard. Notwithstanding, the Supreme Court and the Constitution are on the side of parents who wish to exercise their rights as citizens to shape their child's educational pursuits. The parents, not the school system, get to decide that.

Waynesboro parents need to ensure that they remain the decision-makers and fully exercise their constitutional guarantees before others decide that they are not deserved.

Douglas Desper

Waynesboro