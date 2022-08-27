 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: What better time to fall into a good book

School has started. You did all the right things this summer, including stocking up on books at the Friends of the Library Farmers Market book sales.

Maybe you also went to the Friends Food Truck Friday sales at the library.

As fall approaches, you and your family can read to your heart’s content. But wait! There’s more! Another Friends book sale this Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Waynesboro Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Good books at good prices for a good cause — we use all proceeds to benefit the local library.

Velma Ryan

Friends Book Sale Chair

