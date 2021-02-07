Letter: What has happened to leadership?

I'm writing this letter as a response to the events which have taken place in Virginia and across the nation.
The Shenandoah Valley has been my home for 65 years. How lucky to be able to claim this area as my birthplace and residence. Having been raised by wonderful parents makes me truly blessed. I should have expressed my concerns about the state of affairs in Virginia and throughout the U.S. much earlier. It's a mistake I will not repeat.
Virginia's governor Ralph Northam discussed in a public interview the steps in snuffing out the life a newborn baby. Gov. Northam went over the process with no emotion or regret. It was like he was giving instructions on how to rotate the tires on your car. What is happening to our society? This is outrageous behavior.
The Virginia governor was photographed dressed in blackface with someone dressed as a KKK member. When confronted with this terrible behavior, he twisted like a pretzel. Governor, you were in medical school when that picture was taken. You know full well what role you played. Both individuals in that photograph should be ashamed.
I've read and listened that left-leaning news commentators are upset if anyone expresses concern over 2020 election irregularities. Democrats want to punish those who express these concerns. Big tech also wants to destroy anyone who questions the election. President Donald Trump was maligned and lied about for the past five years related to his 2016 election win. He was called a Russian asset, a traitor, and an illegit president. Major investigations showed all of these smears to be false. The Muller investigation, controlled by the Democrats also found no evidence of wrongdoing by President Trump.
I have one question about U.S. election results. Why do Democrats only find thousands of votes in the wee hours of the morning when most election workers have stop counting for the night? It seems a lot more is going bump in the night other than Santa Clause.
As I write this letter, I'm reminded of the values and traditions instilled in me by my parents, grandparents, brothers, sisters, aunts, uncles, friends, and teachers.
As events unfold in our state and country we should always reflect on those who helped guide us and gave us so much. I pray that strong and just leadership will return. I thank President Trump for showing that real leadership does exist.
John Layman
Stuarts Draft
