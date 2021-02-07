Letter: What has happened to leadership?

I'm writing this letter as a response to the events which have taken place in Virginia and across the nation.

The Shenandoah Valley has been my home for 65 years. How lucky to be able to claim this area as my birthplace and residence. Having been raised by wonderful parents makes me truly blessed. I should have expressed my concerns about the state of affairs in Virginia and throughout the U.S. much earlier. It's a mistake I will not repeat.

Virginia's governor Ralph Northam discussed in a public interview the steps in snuffing out the life a newborn baby. Gov. Northam went over the process with no emotion or regret. It was like he was giving instructions on how to rotate the tires on your car. What is happening to our society? This is outrageous behavior.

The Virginia governor was photographed dressed in blackface with someone dressed as a KKK member. When confronted with this terrible behavior, he twisted like a pretzel. Governor, you were in medical school when that picture was taken. You know full well what role you played. Both individuals in that photograph should be ashamed.