Letter: Who is being denied the right to vote?

I am still trying to understand what or who exactly is being denied the right to vote.

I thought maybe it was people of color, but then I realized they are pushed more than anyone else to go register (they’ve even make registering easier). Then I thought maybe it is the LGTBQ community, but no they have the same rights as the rest of us to vote.

Then I thought if it not the registration maybe it is being denied at the voting booth. No every person that walks in and is registered gets a ballot. For those that can’t walk in, they have volunteers that will take it to you. There is no intelligence test. Yes, you can be as dumb as a rock and still be allowed to vote. There is no means test. You can be rich or poor and still be allowed to vote and no one will ask for money when you to vote. Like I said earlier, there is no skin color test.