Letter: Who is being denied the right to vote?

I am still trying to understand what or who exactly is being denied the right to vote.
I thought maybe it was people of color, but then I realized they are pushed more than anyone else to go register (they’ve even make registering easier). Then I thought maybe it is the LGTBQ community, but no they have the same rights as the rest of us to vote.
Then I thought if it not the registration maybe it is being denied at the voting booth. No every person that walks in and is registered gets a ballot. For those that can’t walk in, they have volunteers that will take it to you. There is no intelligence test. Yes, you can be as dumb as a rock and still be allowed to vote. There is no means test. You can be rich or poor and still be allowed to vote and no one will ask for money when you to vote. Like I said earlier, there is no skin color test.
The only “test” I can come up with is are you registered in your district? Are you alive (that’s a good one)? Are you legally allowed to vote in this nation, state, county and/or city? Please do not throw the “I don’t have a photo ID” argument out there because even if you aren’t allowed to drive you can get a photo ID at a variety of locations. Drivers licenses and passports are not the only photo ID’s accepted. Remember back there I said “legally” allowed to vote. Illegal aliens, or for those of you who prefer “undocumented” immigrants are not allowed to vote in this country. Also, released felons that have not had their rights restored cannnot vote.
There is a group of people saying the new voting laws are discriminating, but they never say exactly how these laws are discriminating. If they are so adamant about this “problem,” then why don’t they verbalize it? Why don’t they explain just what the problem really is? Why don’t they make the media listen? Really, am I missing something?
Alan Duhon
Waynesboro
