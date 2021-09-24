Letter: Why should someone who never owned a slave pay someone who was never a slave?

This is in response to the Rev. Russell Waldrop’s Sept. 24 letter to the editor that defended paying reparations.

Differences of opinion can contribute to a person’s understanding of other people who think differently from them as long as folks who disagree do not automatically assume the other person is “wrong” or “evil.”

More times than I can remember I have had disagreements with Christians who want to substitute a “government’s” duties with an individual citizen’s duties. This substitution of responsible parties appears to be the main unstated point of Rev. Waldrop’s argument. I have lots of trouble accepting the idea that government has a duty to intervene to make any reparations stemming from 1862. Why?

I will borrow my reasoning from Thomas Sowell. Thomas Sowell’s website describes himself as an economist and social theorist. I know him as a brilliant and crafty newspaper commentator/columnist who has often made me admire his reasoning, and, sometimes, made me rethink my own assumptions.

On the subject of reparations he wrote (and I paraphrase): “Only in America can a person who has never owned slaves be expected to pay reparations to a person who has never been a slave.”