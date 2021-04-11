Letter: Will legal euthanasia become standard practice in the U.S.?

Legal euthanasia was recently signed into law in New Mexico, allowing "assisted suicide" via lethal drugs for people with terminal illnesses (not expected to live for more than six more months anyway). Counting New Mexico, nine states and Washington, D.C. now have "death with dignity" laws on their books.
One of the justifications for the new law in New Mexico was that "it saves insurance companies money." As always, it boils down to money for governments. There are, of course, objections to these laws in certain quarters — a Catholic priest raised strong complaints — but we can expect legal euthanasia to become future standard practice in the U.S. as an offshoot from the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare). This too will save the insurance company money long term. Why expend the National Treasury on people who are on their way out, anyway? At least that will be the way our elected representatives think about it.
An older study via NIH came to the following conclusion: "from 1992 to 1996, mean annual medical expenditures (1996 dollars) for persons aged 65 and older were $37,581 during the last year of life versus $7,365 for nonterminal years. Mean total last-year-of-life expenditures did not differ greatly by age at death. However, non-Medicare last-year-of-life expenditures were higher and Medicare last-year-of-life expenditures were lower for those dying at older ages. Last-year-of-life expenses constituted 22% of all medical, 26% of Medicare, 18% of all non-Medicare expenditures and 25% of Medicaid expenditures."
We can expect more of these studies showing the futility of end-of-life medical care, particularly for the elderly who (our legislators believe) no longer contribute to and are a drain on the economy. So, we can expect euthanasia, as has happened with abortion already, to become "the new normal" for American society, as in EU countries like The Netherlands. Just think of all the money our "single payer insurer" will save.
Donald Bretches
Waynesboro
