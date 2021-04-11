Letter: Will legal euthanasia become standard practice in the U.S.?

Legal euthanasia was recently signed into law in New Mexico, allowing "assisted suicide" via lethal drugs for people with terminal illnesses (not expected to live for more than six more months anyway). Counting New Mexico, nine states and Washington, D.C. now have "death with dignity" laws on their books.

One of the justifications for the new law in New Mexico was that "it saves insurance companies money." As always, it boils down to money for governments. There are, of course, objections to these laws in certain quarters — a Catholic priest raised strong complaints — but we can expect legal euthanasia to become future standard practice in the U.S. as an offshoot from the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare). This too will save the insurance company money long term. Why expend the National Treasury on people who are on their way out, anyway? At least that will be the way our elected representatives think about it.