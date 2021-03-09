Letter: Wingfield is a positive influence in the community

I am writing in support of Mark Wingfield, whose column I have enjoyed for many years.
Let me start by saying I have subscribed to The News Virginian for over 40 years and also subscribe to The News Leader in addition to The Daily News Record. I have often thought that it was a bit expense and have considered which newspaper I could cancel.
There were certain items and columns in each newspaper I felt I would really miss so I would always figure it was worth the cost to support all three local newspapers. Over the years it seems the newspaper is becoming less substantial and much smaller in size and content. Once you added Pastor Wingfield's column, I enjoyed it so much and looked forward to it every Sunday. Many times I would clip those columns for later use and have a box full of wonderful Godly wisdom that I also found to be sound doctrine and each subject was total truth but always delivered with the love of Jesus Christ as the central theme. There was never a subject that was not backed up with scripture and explained in the simplest most easy to understand way. So with that in mind I never considered not subscribing to The News Virginian.
However, it seems he has become the latest victim of cancel culture. He is being censored plain and simple, for speaking the truth. I simply can't sit by and do nothing and say nothing. If I complain about a political cartoon or a guest columnist are they canceled? Or does it have to be a certain number of complaints? Or is it who complains that determines the outcome? I truly would like to understand the policy that drives these decisions.
Although I don't attend Grottoes First Baptist I am very aware of Mark Wingfield and the positive impact he has had on Grottoes and all those who know him. He can be seen in the Food Lion parking lot loading groceries for people. You may see him at Valley Pike Market sitting in the Coffee Shop sharing the Gospel or carrying meals to our essential workers in the Food Lion or police department. He has a passion for the lost that can put most of us to shame. So I simply ask you to reconsider the canceling of Pastor Wingfield or I will have no choice but to cancel you.
Judy Kivett
Grottoes
