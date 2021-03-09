Letter: Wingfield is a positive influence in the community

Let me start by saying I have subscribed to The News Virginian for over 40 years and also subscribe to The News Leader in addition to The Daily News Record. I have often thought that it was a bit expense and have considered which newspaper I could cancel.

There were certain items and columns in each newspaper I felt I would really miss so I would always figure it was worth the cost to support all three local newspapers. Over the years it seems the newspaper is becoming less substantial and much smaller in size and content. Once you added Pastor Wingfield's column, I enjoyed it so much and looked forward to it every Sunday. Many times I would clip those columns for later use and have a box full of wonderful Godly wisdom that I also found to be sound doctrine and each subject was total truth but always delivered with the love of Jesus Christ as the central theme. There was never a subject that was not backed up with scripture and explained in the simplest most easy to understand way. So with that in mind I never considered not subscribing to The News Virginian.