Letter: Wingfield should address more important topics

I agree with Pastor Mark Wingfield that Hasbro’s decision to neuter (Mr.) Potato Head is silly, but at least it was educational. Turns out that potatoes can produce either male or female flowers for reproduction; who knew that potatoes are bisexual?

In regard to Pastor Wingfield’s statement that God made him a white male, that is of course incorrect. His genes, which came from both his parents, determined his skin color and gender. Scientists still don’t completely understand what causes sexual orientation, but most agree it is a biological determinate.

According to biblical scholar, Rev. John Shelby Spong, homosexuality is referenced only nine times in 66 biblical documents over 1,200 years. In other words, it is not a significant issue for Christianity. Which makes me wonder why Pastor Wingfield felt the need to write a column on the topic. What is his hang-up?

I appreciate that Pastor Wingfield feels that it is not his place to judge others, because he believes God made them as they are, in his (God’s) image. However, next time, how about writing about a topic that Jesus had a lot to say about, such as income inequality, health care disparity, and racism; issues we desperately need to address to create a healthy and whole society.

David Colton

Waynesboro

What do you think? We love to hear from readers. Email us at letters@newsvirginian.com. Please limit letters to 350 words. Letters must contain the author’s full name, address and daytime and evening phone numbers. All letters are subject to editing. The News Virginian prints a selection of letters received. Letters should be the original work of the signatory. Letter writers are asked to supply a list references/citations/documentation for quoted material or claims of fact at time of submission. For accessibility, documentation should come primarily from weblinks. For efficiency, weblinks should go directly to the relevant pages, and for accuracy they should come from reliable and neutral sources.