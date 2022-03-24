Letter: Workers deserve so much more

If COVID-19 has shown us anything, it’s the value of our workers! Workers on the front line in the medical field, in the service industry, transportation, farming and agriculture, and all those others who had a job that required them to keep showing up while the rest of the world shut down. Many elected officials were quick to tweet how these workers were heroes.

Now, those same elected officials don’t support those same workers’ right to unionize and collectively bargain. They don’t support legislation that would guarantee a living wage for everyone. Think about what a living wage means, it means less reliance on social programs, it means more financial security, it means struggling a bit less, and not working two jobs while living paycheck-to-paycheck. They support Virginia staying a “right-to-work” state.

We are starting to come out of the pandemic, a pandemic where workers continued to show up to work, short-staffed, with mandatory overtime, and with abusive maskless customers. The CEO’s, executives, and shareholders made record breaking profits and saw their overall wealth dramatically increase during the pandemic, all while they deny the very workers that earned that profit for them a living wage, better working conditions, and better benefits. Think about that.

I’m so excited to see companies in the 6th district organizing for better wages, better benefits, better working conditions and overall treatment. We have a long way to go to reach equity and equality for everyone in the workplace. We need to pass the PRO Act, we need to expand and then pass the Family Leave Act, eliminate right-to-work laws, and we need to repeal the Taft-Hartley Act. We need to strengthen and empower America’s working class.

Until then, I’m cheering for the folks at the Hershey Plant in Stuarts Draft and the Starbucks in Roanoke as they organize and fight for their rights.

Jennifer Lewis

Candidate for the democratic nomination of Virginia’s Sixth Congressional District Waynesboro

What do you think? We love to hear from readers. Email us at letters@newsvirginian.com. Please include name, address and phone so we can verify your letter. Unverified letters will not be published.