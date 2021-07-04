Letter: You are your first line of defense

To those who believe that Waynesboro should refuse mutual aid from the Augusta County Sheriff's Office when Waynesboro police officers are in need of assistance, just because they don't have car or body cameras, I say that your suggestion makes about as much sense as refusing the mutual aid of Augusta County's Fire Department because its trucks are yellow or white rather than being the Waynesboro red.

Guess what? At the end of the day, regardless of what law enforcement agency you have contact with, none will get to you in the time frame that you want. You alone are your first line of defense. I suggest you put your money where your mouth is and go to Walmart and buy a personal dash camera and buy a gun and do not rely on the Waynesboro Police Department or Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

Paul Massie

Crimora

