Letter: Younger generations do not appreciate Memorial Day

I am deeply disappointed and frustrated in how my fellow Americans treat Memorial day. I grew up with the greatest generation. On Memorial day weekend flags were flying from everyone’s home. There were parades to honor our fallen soldiers. These Americans showed the respect and gratitude that these fallen soldiers deserved.

Today in this busy country of ours you will have to look far and wide to see flags flying to honor our fallen soldiers. Newspapers and business seem to just give this lipservice. There wasn’t a peep out of our local newspaper to recognize, on May 9, VE Day from World War II.

After World War II and the Korean War the greatest generation finally started a new life, but they never forgot. The last war that our country was in where Americans were drafted was in Vietnam. These were the baby boomers from the greatest generation. I was part of that. I served my country for over 30 years, and I am very proud of that service. Now we have an all volunteer military. It seems that our countrymen could care less about the military so long as their child is not being drafted. During the Vietnam war it was a big deal because their child could have been drafted to go to war.