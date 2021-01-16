Letters: Readers react to Rep. Ben Cline

Dear Ben Cline, please don't even think about resigning! It's only because of you and the few brave and staunch conservatives in Congress that those of us of the 75 million Trump voters have a chance to resist the left's cancel culture.
Since the left cannot win a discussion on the benefits of conservative values versus progressive values, they are quick to invoke the cancel culture to shut down conservative voices. This was demonstrated recently by our own Jennifer Lewis who called for a boycott of a local citizen's business just for attending a mostly peaceful rally in Washington D.C. Rest assured that you will have my vote at election time.
God bless America and President Donald J. Trump.
D. A. Miller
Waynesboro
•••
Unfortunately, rejecting the results of the November election by some congressmen probably encouraged those who violently attacked the Capitol building Jan. 6.
They may have been afraid of voters who believed misinformation. But congressmen are elected to discern what is true and then to inform and lead their constituents. Sadly, our own representative, Ben Cline, may not be capable of this responsibility of leadership.
Steve Howlett
Waynesboro
•••
Concerning the recent flap over making public the local bus riders to the Jan. 6 Washington D.C. coup attempt: citizens who participated in this insurrection have questionable values, to put it mildly.
We need to know which of our representatives and citizen board members attended this violent coup attempt. And we must know the extent of their actions. Did they illegally enter the Capitol? Did they damage property or hurt people? Were they armed? Citizen board members who participate in seditious activities do not and can not represent our community. Citizens who feel they are exempt from obeying the rule of law should not be representing those of us who do.
Make no mistake. The Jan. 6 events were no mere protest. This was a deliberate attempt to disrupt the certifying of election results. Our Sixth District Representative Ben Cline and “Stop the Steal” others who fanned the flames of President Donald Trump’s lies were intent on standing in the way of our democratic process.
There was no “steal” and those who wish to “stop” the wheels of our republic’s due processes do not serve us ethically nor honorably.
Deborah Kushner
Staunton
•••
After the terrible trauma this country went through last Wednesday, Jan. 6, I cannot believe that our congressman, Rep. Ben Cline, is still questioning the results of the 2020 election!
Rep. Cline must write an op-ed or a letter to the editor to all local newspapers in the Sixth District explaining his reasons for his decision, along with his other House Republican cronies, to still deny the truth that President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris won the election! If he does not, he is a coward and therefore not worthy of being our representative to the U.S. Congress.
If we as his constituents do not hear from Mr. Cline soon, he needs to resign!
Abbie Edwards
Waynesboro
•••
Remember when you took pride when your kid made the honor roll? Well, here is a partial dishonor roll; organizations that have supported Rep. Ben Cline. Cline voted to support President Donald Trump’s false claims that the election was fraudulent. And, even though he condemned the violence of the Capitol takeover, he has not condemned the domestic terrorists who did it.
I am not asking for a boycott of these organizations. But I would like to see them issue a statement denouncing Cline’s actions and promising not to donate to his campaign in the future.
Organizations that supported Cline include: VA Bankers Assn ($24,050); VA Trial Lawyers Assn ($19,500); VA Auto Dealers Assn ($16,123); Verizon ($16,000); Dominion Energy ($15,000); VA Dental Assn ($14,500); Medical Society of VA ($14,000); VA Cable Assn ($13,740); Anthem ($12,000); Altria ($11,250); Virginia Realtors ($11,250); Allen, Allen, Allen, & Allen ($11,000); VA Natural Gas ($10,750); Appalachian Power Company ($10,500); VA Credit Union League ($10,500); VA Maritime Assn ($9,500); Dominion Leadership Trust (48,886); VA Beer Wholesalers Assn ($8,750); Alpha Natural Resources ($8,250); Home Builders Assn of VA ($7,969); Genworth Financial ($7,750); Community Loans of American ($7,000); and VA Health Care Assn ($7,000).
You can find a complete list of Cline’s donors at Top Donors to Ben Cline (vpap.org)
To all of the individuals and organizations that have contributed to Cline in the past, I urge you to publicly repudiate his actions and sever your ties with him.
David Colton
Waynesboro
What do you think? We love to hear from readers. Email us at letters@newsvirginian.com or mail a letter to The News Virginian, P.O. Box 1027, Waynesboro, VA 22980. Letters have a 350-word limit. Please include name, address and phone so we can verify your letter. Unverified letters will not be published.