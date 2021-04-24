Oakley: Change, even if much needed, often takes time

State-to-state discrepancy in rights is why the Equality Act is so important. Equal rights should never depend on what state you live in. Accepting a job in a new state should never mean you are less safe than you were before the move.

The filibuster in the Senate might mean this isn’t going to reach any president’s desk until the political balance shifts. All 224 co-sponsors of the bill in the House of Representatives were Democrats. In the Senate, 46 Democrats and two independents have co-sponsored. Sens. Tim Kaine, D-Va., and Mark R. Warner, D-Va., are both co-sponsors. Please write them to thank them.

Opponents of the bill paint it as harbinger of moral demise. But the only way to justify that position is to maintain some people don’t deserve respect and equality because of who they are. And that is unacceptable, regardless of how your belief lead you to live your own life.

If you haven’t done so yet, please read the text of the “Equality Act,” determine for yourself it is only doing for the nation what Virginia and Illinois have been learning to do for all their residents.

America can change for the better if we keep nudging it toward greater equality and equity. Let’s not get discouraged if this takes a while.

Rev. Paul Oakley, a minister of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Waynesboro, is a columnist for The News Virginian.