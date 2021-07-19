Oakley: LGBTQ Pride is about fighting for our lives

Just as White History Month and Men’s History Month are, quite literally, every month of the year, there never has been a day in the American experience when it has not been safe for straight people to be straight. And if you don’t see that, odds are you are straight and cisgender, and so your survival never depended on seeing it.

Some communities historically frowned on public displays of affection regardless of who was osculating in public. However, there has never been a time when one’s heterosexuality caused one to fear for one’s safety at home or in public. There has never been a time when heterosexuals were not allowed to gain the legal and social benefits of marriage or were denied employment or housing because of being straight.

There has never been a time when cisgender people were not allowed legal and social equality because they were not transgender. There are places or professions that do not provide sufficient bathroom access for women, but cisgender people don’t have to worry about where they can pee because of being cisgender. Being cisgender does not in itself mean you will likely encounter medical providers who refuse the kind of treatment you need specific to your gender and your body.