Oakley: School nondiscrimination policies make all children safer

It is not complicated to understand that the bathroom policies some conservatives prefer are mediums for anti-transgender violence. And in case it wasn’t yet clear to you, bullying and other violence also damages the soul or psyche of the bully. No one gets away undamaged when a human being is subjected to harassment and violence.

The other prominent area of the new school nondiscrimination policies that upsets some is the provision for transgender students to be called by the pronouns that reflect their actual gender when it disagrees with the original birth certificate and to use their established name, when they change it to reflect their gender. This should be simple for people of goodwill and good faith to accept. We have been switching our names around in the form of chosen and assigned nicknames since forever with no trouble. Switching pronouns is also not uncommon either. Calling people by the wrong pronouns as a display of disrespect happens all the time and is nothing new. All that is new is that the new policies recognize that other people do not have the ultimate right to assign one’s pronouns. This isn’t rocket science. It is simple human decency to call people by the name they identify as theirs and to refer to them with the pronouns that they know to match their gender.