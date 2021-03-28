Oakley: Take time to meet people who hold different worldviews

Recently, Pastor Mark Wingfield and I sat down together, enjoyed a cup of coffee, and got to know each other a bit. We had met in the community before, but this was the first time we had been together without a meeting, an agenda, or other people’s needs and interests shaping the conversation. No, there was little likelihood that he would convince me of his positions. Just as he will not be changing his basic opinions because of what I had to say.

What we both recognize is the importance of knowing each other. Of seeing each other. Recognizing the humanity in each other.

We live in a time when social media has produced what is sometimes called the silo effect. I only have so much time, and so I tune into the people and outlets that hold similar views to the ones I already hold. The echo chambers of many media spaces contribute to the sense of difference from people who think differently. People on the left and on the right of any issue frequently think of their opponents in stark, binary ways. We know we’re good, so that means “they” are evil, right? We’re right, so they’re wrong, right?

And so, too often, we don’t see each other as human beings, in all that entails. Pastor Mark and I agree to see each other as fellow humans. Even when the issue before us means that is a challenge.