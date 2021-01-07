Owen: A new year and a new you

Finally, it’s a new year! Even though the world is pretty much the same as it was last week, we need this newness. We’re putting 2020 in the past and looking ahead to the future, and it feels good. So with this newness, I wan to help frame a way you can be a new you for this new year.

Nine years ago, I went to see a counselor. My stressors from work-life were spilling over into my personal life, and I was taking it out on those I love. My counselor’s name was Paul. I remember him telling me this story: “Barrett, you have 100 receptors pointing out into the world collecting information on how you need to serve and give your time to them; those receptors are telling you what’s wrong with the world — and you’re responding to all 100,” he said.

“This is admirable but here’s the problem. None of those receptors is pointed back to you. You aren’t giving any attention; you’re not even noticing what needs are going unmet in you. Our task together is to try and take just 10 of those receptors and point them back to you.”

This story changed my life. I spent the next counseling session coming up with three ideas to reorient me to listen to my needs: Running. Reading. Writing.