Owen: A new year and a new you

Finally, it’s a new year! Even though the world is pretty much the same as it was last week, we need this newness. We’re putting 2020 in the past and looking ahead to the future, and it feels good. So with this newness, I wan to help frame a way you can be a new you for this new year.
Nine years ago, I went to see a counselor. My stressors from work-life were spilling over into my personal life, and I was taking it out on those I love. My counselor’s name was Paul. I remember him telling me this story: “Barrett, you have 100 receptors pointing out into the world collecting information on how you need to serve and give your time to them; those receptors are telling you what’s wrong with the world — and you’re responding to all 100,” he said.
“This is admirable but here’s the problem. None of those receptors is pointed back to you. You aren’t giving any attention; you’re not even noticing what needs are going unmet in you. Our task together is to try and take just 10 of those receptors and point them back to you.”
This story changed my life. I spent the next counseling session coming up with three ideas to reorient me to listen to my needs: Running. Reading. Writing.
I need to run. It reduces stress and anxiety. I do not run far. I just need to break a sweat and get out in nature and be physical with my body. So much of my stress sticks to my body. From weight gain to muscle spasms to feeling depressed, tight or sore, these feelings sit heavy in my body. Running does not solve my stress, but it helps manage it.
So does reading. Depression sets in for me if I get into unhealthy rhythms of not engaging my imagination. So much of my positive energy flows from good stories and thought-provoking ideas. Reading sparks positive flow for me.
So does writing. It is helpful for me to get thoughts that permeate my mind out on paper. It is stress relieving for me to write.
So, this is what works for me: running, reading and writing. I do not do all three every day, but I am most healthy when I am balancing them. I did not realize this during counseling, but my list mirrors the ancient rhythms of mind, body and spirit. This is no accident. Through counseling, God helped me see a path for how I could return to my true self. I believe you can find your path too.
So, over the course of this new year, watch for which ones are becoming more deficient and learn to ask yourself why.
There are a million reasons that will keep you from asking this question of yourself. But let me remind you what Jesus said to his disciples and what counselor Paul said to me: “You can only love your neighbor as much as you love yourself.” If you are not taking care of yourself then you aren’t loving yourself which makes it hard to love God.
This year, take seriously your need for balance and rhythm. Here are suggestions that may help:
1. Engage your mind.
1. Read constantly
2. Take a break from the news
3. Allow yourself limited time on screens
4. Read fiction
5. Work a word search puzzle
6. Play a strategy game or card game by yourself or with your family
7. Online gaming options are great while social distancing
2. Engage your body.
1. Go up and down stairs if you have them
2. Drink eight glasses of water per day
3. Plan meals ahead of time so you are eating healthy regularly
4. Count calories just to learn; not to judge
5. Develop an exercise routine you’ve been considering, and do it
6. Take a shower and get dressed every single day even if you don’t leave the house (you’ll thank me for this)
7. Go outside barefoot; science shows your blood pressure goes down when your feet are connected to the earth
3. Engage your spirit.
1. Worship online
2. Do yoga
3. Set a daily rhythm of prayer
4. Google Examen, and do it
5. Write notes to people and mail them
6. Call people you love and tell them you do
7. Own your sadness (Don’t be afraid to reach out to me if you need assistance with this)
8. Journal your feelings
9. Write down your dreams
10. Start a Gratitude Journal
My lists are only suggestions. Nobody knows what you need more than you. It’s time, though, during this new year, to turn ten of your receptors back on you. Allow your sadness space to breathe. Listen for what is deficient. Move toward that ancient balance of mind, body and spirit.
It is what Jesus intends for us when he says the Greatest Commandment is “to love the Lord your God with your heart, soul, mind and strength, and love your neighbor as you love yourself.”
The Rev. Barrett Owen, pastor of First Baptist Waynesboro in Waynesboro, is a columnist for The News Virginian. His column is published the first Friday of the month.