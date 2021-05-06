Owen: An open, pastoral letter to graduates

It took years to admit to this behavior. It took reflecting on broken relationships and failed attempts at authenticity to see it; but when I did, it changed my life.

I used to stay up late stressing over hypothetical encounters based on half-truths I had told to make myself look better. It was exhausting keeping up the facade. When others called me out on it, I would lie again saying I thought the world would reject me if they knew the real me, but the truth was I did not know any better. I could not live authentically because I did not know who I was.

The art of self-actualization is a spiritual exercise that identifies who you are and the gifts God created you with, and it teaches you to love yourself and use your gifts for good.

I hope you are able to do this faster than I was because the thought of living a life other than your own is now a tragedy to me.

I have a son and daughter; he’s seven and she’s four. I think about how they encounter the world every day. What I want, more than anything, is for them to engage it with wonder and joy.