Owen: As we grow in Christ our faith evolves

If we are fortunate to have cultivated healthy, spiritual practices that allow us to notice and name our triggers, process what they are saying to us, notice where they come from, and then have a supportive community helping us not to feel buried by them, then we can live somewhat comfortably while managing.

If we do not have this, though, the hurt festers until it explodes. Sometimes it comes in the form of self-harm but often it gets catapulted onto others.

I have unconsciously hurt people, and I am ashamed about it. I did it because I felt threatened and was hurt. My inner critic filtered that hurt and colored the way I thought about others and protected myself.

And I now know why I need healthy, spiritual practices and a loving supportive community: So my hurt does not hurt others, and their hurt does not hurt me. When I learned to see in this way, it changed the way I engaged myself and others, and my faith expanded into a new level of love.

These three seasons have shaped how I now love God and others. I believe as Christians we are all called to grow towards (and more like) Christ, and it is never too late to start. This spiritual pursuit is holy, and it takes a lifetime. In no way do I think I am done. I have more growing to do.

The Rev. Barrett Owen, pastor of First Baptist Waynesboro in Waynesboro, is a columnist for The News Virginian. The views and opinions expressed in this column are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the policy or position of The News Virginian.