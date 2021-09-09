Owen: Creation, like the Bible, proclaims to us the glory of God

The Bible is a God-breathed, God-inspired, living document that moves us closer to the divine, and so is creation.

Creation is a sacred, holy, inspired work of art passed down to us from generations of believers who cultivated a way of living while seeking and searching and listening for the Spirit of the Living God. Creation is full of a collection of voices each staring into the great mysteries of God and transcribing what it sees. Creation is a telling of history, and when we dig into it, we see stories of the beginning of time and signs for how it comes to an end. Creation is an inspired, authoritative presence that reminds us it’s been cultivated by humans, infused by the Holy Spirit, and inspired enough that we can return to it even centuries later, and pull truth from its roots. Creation is a God-breathed, God-inspired, living ecosystem that moves us closer to the divine.

See what I did there?

I’m not trying to be cheeky with my words, I really believe that which we believe is true and authoritative about the Bible is also true and authoritative about creation.

Creation is the first Bible. It’s the first expression of God that we receive, and it deserves the same attention, scrutiny, care, research, and shared relationship as the Bible. For the God we find in scripture is the same God we find in creation.

So go out into creation this week. Get your hands in the dirt. Feel the sun on your face. Go on a hike. Let your soul connect to the divine things in this world. It matters. And deep down in your soul, you may just feel what King David felt when he sang, “O Lord, our Sovereign, how majestic is your name in all the earth!” He sang this in Psalm 8 after waxing poetic about finding God in creation.

The Rev. Barrett Owen, pastor of First Baptist Waynesboro in Waynesboro, is a columnist for The News Virginian. The views and opinions expressed in this column are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the policy or position of The News Virginian.