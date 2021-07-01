Owen: God’s love intrinsic in all three layers of the cosmic egg

2. By sharing My Story, people become attune to the dangers that manifest in Our Story.

Every single person has a My Story that needs space to reflect and share, but not outside the context of Our Story. If Our Story is forcing trauma onto people, we as a community must have the eyes to see and voices to name that this was never intended to be a part of The Story. Trauma survivors are good examples here. They have a story to tell, and we need to give space to hear them, but we cannot assume by hearing them, then Our Story will automatically improve or won’t need tweaking. These layers define and enhance each other.

3. We need to reclaim that which is beautiful, true, and good for all people.

I believe God’s ultimate reality is for all people to live under the shell of The Story experiencing love, grace and hope within their communities and selves. Unfortunately, people lose sight of this reality because of the damage done at the Our Story and even My Story levels.

If a post-COVID church is do anything well, I sure hope it will give dedicated attention to everyone’s My Story in order to create a safe and inclusive Our Story so everyone can flourish and experience that which is beautiful, true and good within The Story of life.

