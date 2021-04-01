Owen: Good Friday unites all communities

On Good Friday in John, there’s no mentioning of time. There’s no veil torn. No cry of dereliction. No earthquake. No confession from the centurion (this character isn’t even in the story). You’d think with the way I’m describing it, John would have nothing good to say about Good Friday, but you’d be wrong.
There are three things that John’s gospel does that the others don’t. And if it weren’t for John, we’d miss some of the richest texts in all of scripture. The three things are the inscription, the seamless tunic and the scene with Jesus’ mother and the Beloved Disciple. All three are found in John 19:19-27.
The inscription story is found in John 19:19-22. The other gospels include this story but John adds one detail the others don’t with verse 20: “Many of the Jews read this sign, for the place where Jesus was crucified was near the city, and the sign was written in Aramaic, Latin, and Greek.”
All three major languages are listed. Why? Because Jesus’ death is meant for the world, not just the Jews. Jesus’ death unites all communities even those separated by culture and clans. This matters, especially when you compare it to the next two scenes.
The second is the seamless tunic in John 19:23-24.
Similar to the inscription, John’s gospel adds to the story in ways Matthew, Mark and Luke don’t. For instance, in verse 23, it says Jesus’ garment was “seamless, woven in one piece from top to bottom.”
The Greek word for top to bottom is anothen. It means “woven from above.” This word comes from the story of Nicodemus where we read those not born from above must be “born again.” It’s also mentioned in the story with Pilate and said that no authority was given except “from above.” John uses this term as a double-meaning.
Baptist theologian Alan Culpepper says the tunic is also meant to be seen as a theme of unity. Jesus’ death and resurrection are not only for all people (Aramaic, Latin, and Greek), but it also unites all people across time. Not even his tunic can be torn because we are all “woven from above.” This matters.
The third scene is with Mother Mary and the Beloved Disciple in John 19:25-27 where Jesus tells Mary that the Beloved Disciple is her son and to the Beloved Disciple that Mary is his mother.
This moment is only found in the Gospel of John and is a third moment of unity. There’s a new kinship and family unfolding here. Family is no longer biological-only. Jesus inaugurates the family of God. Mother Mary is now the mother of us all. We are all (and this is the language we see in John’s Gospel) “His Own,” “children of God,” “brothers,” “my father and your father.”
As Jesus dies on the cross, his final act is to draw all people to himself. Unity and kinship get established and a new family system unfolds, and John is orchestrating all of this because of the power of the cross.
These three moments in John 19 only occur in John, and they make Good Friday that much more amazing! They bring with them inclusive language and imagery for understanding the power of the cross and God’s hope for humankind.
The inscription brings all major languages together showing Jesus is king over all. The seamless tunic reveals how we are united by a “weaving from above.” Mary and the Beloved Disciple symbolize the beginning of the new family of God on earth.
All of this happens in Jesus’ final moments on the cross in John. If you ask me, this is why we call it Good Friday.
