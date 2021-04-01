Owen: Good Friday unites all communities

The Greek word for top to bottom is anothen. It means “woven from above.” This word comes from the story of Nicodemus where we read those not born from above must be “born again.” It’s also mentioned in the story with Pilate and said that no authority was given except “from above.” John uses this term as a double-meaning.

Baptist theologian Alan Culpepper says the tunic is also meant to be seen as a theme of unity. Jesus’ death and resurrection are not only for all people (Aramaic, Latin, and Greek), but it also unites all people across time. Not even his tunic can be torn because we are all “woven from above.” This matters.

The third scene is with Mother Mary and the Beloved Disciple in John 19:25-27 where Jesus tells Mary that the Beloved Disciple is her son and to the Beloved Disciple that Mary is his mother.

This moment is only found in the Gospel of John and is a third moment of unity. There’s a new kinship and family unfolding here. Family is no longer biological-only. Jesus inaugurates the family of God. Mother Mary is now the mother of us all. We are all (and this is the language we see in John’s Gospel) “His Own,” “children of God,” “brothers,” “my father and your father.”