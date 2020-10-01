Owen: How do people know we’re Christian?

In Philippians 4, there are two women, clearly in leadership roles of the church, and they are at odds. We don’t know why; but it’s clear they have conflicting philosophical ideas.
It’s like one’s a Democrat and the other’s a Republican, and they’re working together in the same church. They’ve both accomplished great things, but now they’re at an impasse.
This is eerily similar to today.
» There are people, leaders, in our churches who are lifelong Republicans. I know because they’ve told me.
» There are people, leaders, in our churches who are lifelong Democrats. I know because they’ve told me.
» There are people, leaders, in our churches who voted for our current president. I know because they’ve told me.
» There are people, leaders, in our churches who have already voted in this year’s election for the someone other than the incumbent. I know because they’ve told me.
» There are people, leaders, in our churches who are lifelong Republicans who are not voting Republican this year. I know because they’ve told me.
» There are people, leaders, in our churches who are lifelong Democrats who are frustrated with this year’s Democratic nominee. I know because they’ve told me.
The philosophical divide that existed in Philippi exists in Waynesboro. I don’t know if their strife was political, but I can tell you ours is.
Politics has created an almost irreconcilable divide in America. I feel it’s tension all the time. There are people who cannot speak to another on the other side. The lines are too dark, too divided, and too controversial.
Yet people on both sides of the aisle claim to be followers of Jesus Christ. Both attempt the hard, co-laboring work of helping to make “earth as it is in heaven.” And this was apparently true for the church in Philippi with these two women leaders. So what did Paul tell them to do that we can glean from today? Verses 4-5: “Rejoice in the Lord always; again I will say, Rejoice. Let your gentleness be known to everyone. The Lord is near.”
There are two lessons here that I find important for us today. First, we have to find a way to make our connection with one another higher and more altruistic than just what we’re frustrated about. For the women in Philippi, they’re told to (re)connect over rejoicing in the Lord. Worship and co-laboring for Christ is their higher calling.
For us, in all of our churches, should this be any different? We have to be people who serve a higher purpose than a love of politics or a love of country. We cannot be satisfied with making America first or making our political ideologies hurt and hate those who think differently. We have to be people who see how and strive to make the world more Divine.
But is this is even possible? Can (and will) our souls unite alongside one another to do the work of God, or have we fractured ourselves so badly that no meaningful relationship can be drawn for our churches anymore?
The next thirty days will tell the world a lot about Christianity. How we treat one another and how we speak to one another both in person and online will show the world all they need to see about the depth of our faith.
The second thing that strikes me as important is what Paul says in verse 5: “Let your gentleness be known to everyone.” Gentleness here doesn’t mean soft. The RSV translates it forbearance. This may be a better word.
The context shows these women leaders have been in relationship for awhile. They’re like an old married couple who over decades started grating on each other. But with forbearance, they hold their differences in love.
We must be gentle with those we have friction with. There must be a higher connection that puts us in relationship with one another than hate, and that connection must be the love of Christ.
But this is where it gets tricky and entangled. I’m not suggesting you dismiss your political opinions. Who we vote for and the administration that is built around that person shapes the trajectory of our future laws, finances, military, etc. Elections have consequences. I’m not saying they don’t.
But you need to hear a pastor in this community say there’s also the mystical reality that something higher and more Divine is present today, and we have to be people who are aware of that thing (drawing others towards that thing) too. And that’s what makes me ask the question, “How do people know we’re Christian?”
I’m not sure they will if we don’t forbear vitriol towards the other. We have to be people of joy and gentleness. We have to be. Otherwise we don’t move the world closer to the Divine. We have to forbear malice and wickedness; otherwise, we’re not acting Christianly towards others.
Over the next 30 days, we should do everything we can to be gentle to the people we meet. I know politics divides us. But there is something bigger uniting us. And that is the peace and love and joy of God.
The Rev. Barrett Owen, pastor of First Baptist Waynesboro in Waynesboro, is a columnist for The News Virginian. His column is published the first Friday of the month.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!