Owen: How do people know we’re Christian?

The philosophical divide that existed in Philippi exists in Waynesboro. I don’t know if their strife was political, but I can tell you ours is.

Politics has created an almost irreconcilable divide in America. I feel it’s tension all the time. There are people who cannot speak to another on the other side. The lines are too dark, too divided, and too controversial.

Yet people on both sides of the aisle claim to be followers of Jesus Christ. Both attempt the hard, co-laboring work of helping to make “earth as it is in heaven.” And this was apparently true for the church in Philippi with these two women leaders. So what did Paul tell them to do that we can glean from today? Verses 4-5: “Rejoice in the Lord always; again I will say, Rejoice. Let your gentleness be known to everyone. The Lord is near.”

There are two lessons here that I find important for us today. First, we have to find a way to make our connection with one another higher and more altruistic than just what we’re frustrated about. For the women in Philippi, they’re told to (re)connect over rejoicing in the Lord. Worship and co-laboring for Christ is their higher calling.