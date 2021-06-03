Owen: Take time to feel like a kid again

Even the God of the universe, in God’s infinite wisdom and life, understood the need to sit back and rest. Look at Genesis 2:1-3:

“Thus the heavens and the earth were finished, and all their multitude. And on the seventh day God finished the work that he had done, and he rested on the seventh day from all the work that he had done. So God blessed the seventh day and hallowed it, because on it God rested from all the work that he had done in creation” (NRSV).

Embedded into the beginning of scripture is this universal rhythm of rest. And what strikes me as interesting about this detail is the story of creation absolutely does not need Day 7. The world exploded onto the scene from the Big Bang and God majestically built containers to hold space and earth and thus planets and stars. Vegetation was a work of art. Humans, both female and male, were made in God’s own likeness.

The creation story absolutely does not need Day 7. Think about it. It adds nothing to the narrative other than it unveils the wisdom pattern of Sabbath rest.

So, here’s a big question: Do you maintain a balance of rest and play? If no, you’re suffering for it.