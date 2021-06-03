Owen: Take time to feel like a kid again

In his new book, The Infinite Game, leadership guru Simon Sinek describes the difference between playing in infinite and finite games. I won’t ruin the book for you; you can Google his intro videos and learn as much as I’m about to tell you:
We are finite creatures. We have a beginning and an end. When we play games like baseball or Phase 10, they too are finite. There’s a beginning and an end. So we learn the rules and play the game as well as we can to win. The goal in finite games is most often to win.
But there are also infinite games in which there is no ending and therefore no winning. You just play. In these games, your mindset has to be different.
Life is an infinite game. It will outlast us. Your business is infinite too. It will outlast you. Someone else will step in and do your job one day. So what does success look like when there’s no winning and the game is infinite? Who do we need to be in that reality?
I’d argue (and I would imagine Sinek to agree) someone conscious enough and self-aware enough to know we are wearing ourselves out if we don’t accept the beautiful gift of Sabbath.
You can sprint to the end in finite games hoping to win, but sprinting without resting in infinite games is costly and even harmful to our soul. In the infinite, our bodies, mind, and soul need Sabbath rest.
Even the God of the universe, in God’s infinite wisdom and life, understood the need to sit back and rest. Look at Genesis 2:1-3:
“Thus the heavens and the earth were finished, and all their multitude. And on the seventh day God finished the work that he had done, and he rested on the seventh day from all the work that he had done. So God blessed the seventh day and hallowed it, because on it God rested from all the work that he had done in creation” (NRSV).
Embedded into the beginning of scripture is this universal rhythm of rest. And what strikes me as interesting about this detail is the story of creation absolutely does not need Day 7. The world exploded onto the scene from the Big Bang and God majestically built containers to hold space and earth and thus planets and stars. Vegetation was a work of art. Humans, both female and male, were made in God’s own likeness.
The creation story absolutely does not need Day 7. Think about it. It adds nothing to the narrative other than it unveils the wisdom pattern of Sabbath rest.
So, here’s a big question: Do you maintain a balance of rest and play? If no, you’re suffering for it.
We need to unplug. We are all players in an infinite game and our constant striving and achieving is actually hindering our performance, because there’s nothing for us to win. It’s more about how we play the game. To play it well, we need Sabbath rest. And not just once, like going on vacation once a year and then again next year. We need regular, rhythmic, weekly Sabbath.
Now that doesn’t mean it has to be on Saturday or Sunday. Not everyone has the luxury of getting the weekends off from work or school or from caring for a family member.
Don’t shame yourself for not having a weekend free. If it helps, the Pharisees tried to shame the disciples about working on the Sabbath and Jesus responded, “Well ... you know ... humans weren’t made for the Sabbath ... the Sabbath was made for us.”
In other words, be careful to not let Sabbath become an idol or a weapon that we use to wield. Sabbath is a gift from God and an embedded reminder that it’s necessary for us to rest and play.
So if you have gone too long side-stepping holy rest by adding more into your life ... even if those additions are life-giving ... I implore you ... rest ... play.
Do something that turns everything off. Allow yourself to be present before the Lord. Do something that makes you feel like a kid again. Laugh. Be silly. Dance to a good song. If you have the ability, spend time with your family or alone in nature.
This week, allow yourself the gift that God has been trying to give since Day 7: Rest. If you do this, I bet what you’ll say by the end of that day, “Wow ... this was very good.”
The Rev. Barrett Owen, pastor of First Baptist Waynesboro in Waynesboro, is a columnist for The News Virginian. The views and opinions expressed in this column are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the policy or position of The News Virginian.