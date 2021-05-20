Owen: Thank you, teachers, administrators and support staff

Over here (as a parent) we were desperately trying to balance our lives, our schedules, our working from home and our children’s basic needs. We had no space for your anxieties. We just needed you to do what it is we have come to expect of you: Take our kids. Teach them. Feed them. Love them. Let us know if anything is wrong. And you did all of this brilliantly and exceedingly well.

I am sure you are entering this summer knowing you did not get it all done. I am sure you are wishing you could have changed this one thing or done this other thing instead. I am sure you are questioning if you made a positive difference. Well, as a parent and religious leader in the community, I want you to know that you have.

Most kids are tearing up this week thinking about how much they will miss you. Even in a global pandemic when we removed all of your teaching tools, you still showed them love. You showed them care. You entered into the most anxiety-producing time in a family’s life, and you calmed the rough waters of our fears without burdening us with yours. You showed up knowing it would be a thankless job ... knowing we were ill-equipped to support our children’s education, and you did it brilliantly and exceedingly well.