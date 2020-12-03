Owen: The not so boring genealogy of Jesus

Ruth seduces Boaz one night while he’s drunk, and when he wakes up, he’s confused and tries to find another family member to take her as his wife. When he can’t, he ends up marrying her himself.

We now have incest, prostitution and seduction all playing out in Jesus’ genealogy. Again, this story didn’t have to be told. So why was it?

The fourth woman isn’t named, but we all know who she is: Bathsheba from 2 Samuel 11.

One day King David sees Bathsheba taking a bath on a roof. He then pursues her, commits adultery, feels guilty about it, demands her husband Uriah go to the front of the line in the battle to secure his death so then David could marry his friend’s widow.

So now we have incest, prostitution, seduction and adultery all radiating from the pages of Jesus’ genealogy.

Why? Why include these narratives into the lineage of Jesus when it was not customary to do so?

Here’s what I think: The Spirit of God is showing us that Jesus isn’t going to be the kind of king that’s like all the rest. He represents not only the orderly, chosen, privileged kinds of people but also those on the margins.