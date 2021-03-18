Owen: The world needs more Christianly love

There’s a lot to be upset about in the world right now. And I mean a lot.
In the midst of such chaos, we must remember we are people called to love. I’m talking deep, agape, unconditional, holy love. Not necessarily sexual or brotherly love, but the holy, deep love of God. So how do we show others (and ourselves) this kind of love?
There’s not another section of scripture that captures this energy more than 1 Corinthians 13. It holds such a reminder of who we need to be right now for ourselves, for our neighbors, for our family, for our country, and for the world.
Hear these words from 1 Corinthians 13 with additional thoughts from me:
1. If I speak in the tongues of mortals and of angels, but do not have love, I am a noisy gong or a clanging cymbal.
In other words, “If I have all the right words, but not the compassion underneath ... I’m a noisy gong. Shattering cymbals. I’m just making noise. What undergirds our words matters more; otherwise, they’re empty.”
2. And if I have prophetic powers, and understand all mysteries and all knowledge, and if I have all faith, so as to remove mountains, but do not have love, I am nothing.
In other words, “My intellect doesn’t replace my need to love. I can outsmart you, be more well-read than you, but that doesn’t matter. Intellectual curiosity is a great thing but if you don’t have love, it will never be enough. And you won’t be either.”
3. If I give away all my possessions, and if I hand over my body so that I may boast, but do not have love, I gain nothing.
In short, “Benevolence and gift-giving are all good things, but if they don’t come from a spirit of love, you gain nothing.”
So what is holy love?
4. Love is patient; love is kind; love is not envious or boastful or arrogant (5.) or rude. It does not insist on its own way; it is not irritable or resentful; (6.) it does not rejoice in wrongdoing, but rejoices in the truth. (7.) It bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things.
What I hear Paul saying is, “If you aren’t being kind, you aren’t being loving. If you’re arrogant or rude towards others who are different than you, you aren’t being loving. If you’re irritable towards others, you aren’t being loving. If you resent others, you aren’t being loving. If you rejoice in others’ failures and misdeeds, you aren’t being loving. If you relish in lies and mistruths, you aren’t being loving.
Love bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, and endures all things. Think on this. Love is always posturing towards the beautiful and the true and the good. Anything other isn’t love.
One of the load-bearing pillars of my education and spirituality is that we lead with love and remember that we (and the “other” — whomever she/he is) are all the “we” and “I” in verse 12:
12. For now we see in a mirror, dimly, but then we will see face to face. Now I know only in part; then I will know fully, even as I have been fully known.
I’m not sure any of this is rocket science, but it is timely. If we aren’t loving, then we aren’t acting Christianly. And what the world needs right now, in the midst of the chaos, is more Christianly (holy) love.
The Rev. Barrett Owen, pastor of First Baptist Waynesboro in Waynesboro, is a columnist for The News Virginian. The views and opinions expressed in this column are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the policy or position of The News Virginian.