Owen: The world needs more Christianly love

3. If I give away all my possessions, and if I hand over my body so that I may boast, but do not have love, I gain nothing.

In short, “Benevolence and gift-giving are all good things, but if they don’t come from a spirit of love, you gain nothing.”

So what is holy love?

4. Love is patient; love is kind; love is not envious or boastful or arrogant (5.) or rude. It does not insist on its own way; it is not irritable or resentful; (6.) it does not rejoice in wrongdoing, but rejoices in the truth. (7.) It bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things.

What I hear Paul saying is, “If you aren’t being kind, you aren’t being loving. If you’re arrogant or rude towards others who are different than you, you aren’t being loving. If you’re irritable towards others, you aren’t being loving. If you resent others, you aren’t being loving. If you rejoice in others’ failures and misdeeds, you aren’t being loving. If you relish in lies and mistruths, you aren’t being loving.

Love bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, and endures all things. Think on this. Love is always posturing towards the beautiful and the true and the good. Anything other isn’t love.