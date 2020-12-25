Owen: We’re the Christmas shepherds

New Testament scholars differ widely on almost every issue in the Bible except this one: shepherds are nobodies. They are the lowest of the working class and some of the most useless when it comes to agrarian sustainability. They are given the job of looking after animals that need very little supervision.
The skillset required is having sight and a little bit of gumption to keep the animals from getting agitated. A child could do this work properly. As a matter of fact, some scholars believe this is exactly who was in the field the night the angels appeared — teenagers.
For heavenly beings to show up to children, and for scripture to give such real estate to these nobodies from nowhere, says something about what God is intending. The birth of Jesus is not just for the priestly and the wealthy classes. Who is born this day in the city of David is a savior, a messiah, a lord, for all people ... shepherds included.
I often imagine the fear of these young kids coupled with the awe they experience when the angel speaks. I imagine it changes their lives forever. I imagine the stories and tales they tell for the rest of their lives and the generations they impact because the God of the universe took time on a busy Christmas Eve to bring good news even to them.
By the way, my faith tells me God still does this today. I have often felt like a nobody. My position and title in the community rarely makes me invisible, but at the same time, I have carried thoughts of insignificance and wondered, just as the shepherds did, “Am really even known by others?”
Deep down I know people love me, but even deeper down, I have experienced several lonely nights wondering if anyone was truly there. These thoughts effect and haunt all of us. We all know the dark, lonely nights of watching after something that seems insignificant in the grand scheme o things wondering if what we are doing has purpose or even matters to someone else.
And I can confidently say, each time I get to one of these low points, I am brought back to reality by a jolt, a light, a reminder from the heavenly realm that I do matter. I do belong. And God comes to me as the Great Shepherd even when it feels no one else does.
So wherever you find yourself this Christmas (perhaps alone out in the field feeling purposeless or right there with Mary and Joseph feeling as if you have all the purpose in the world), I can confidently say that no matter who you are or where you are or why you are there, God comes to you.
The promise of Christmas is that God’s love and light find you right where you are. You did not earn it. You did not get lucky and find it. God’s presence and abiding grace were always for you, and you were never too lost for God to find you and offer it.
I hope you know in your bones that if all of this can be true for a bunch of children in an open field keeping watch over their flocks by night, it can be true for you too. Merry Christmas. Christ has come. Emmanuel is here. God is with you.
