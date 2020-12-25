Owen: We’re the Christmas shepherds

Deep down I know people love me, but even deeper down, I have experienced several lonely nights wondering if anyone was truly there. These thoughts effect and haunt all of us. We all know the dark, lonely nights of watching after something that seems insignificant in the grand scheme o things wondering if what we are doing has purpose or even matters to someone else.

And I can confidently say, each time I get to one of these low points, I am brought back to reality by a jolt, a light, a reminder from the heavenly realm that I do matter. I do belong. And God comes to me as the Great Shepherd even when it feels no one else does.

So wherever you find yourself this Christmas (perhaps alone out in the field feeling purposeless or right there with Mary and Joseph feeling as if you have all the purpose in the world), I can confidently say that no matter who you are or where you are or why you are there, God comes to you.

The promise of Christmas is that God’s love and light find you right where you are. You did not earn it. You did not get lucky and find it. God’s presence and abiding grace were always for you, and you were never too lost for God to find you and offer it.

I hope you know in your bones that if all of this can be true for a bunch of children in an open field keeping watch over their flocks by night, it can be true for you too. Merry Christmas. Christ has come. Emmanuel is here. God is with you.

The Rev. Barrett Owen, pastor of First Baptist Waynesboro in Waynesboro, is a columnist for The News Virginian. His column is published the first Friday of the month.