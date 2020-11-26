Owen: What are you grateful for?

In 2011 Harvard University concluded a study on the psychological effects of gratitude. To much of the researchers’ surprise, gratitude held the key to mental, emotional, and spiritual health.
The research showed that managers who say “thank you” to their employees yield better productivity than those who rule with an iron fist. Couples who build into their relationship intentional conversations to thank their partner are considerably more likely to manage conflict and talk openly about their feelings than couples who do not. Religious people who take the time to handwrite thank you letters are happier than those who do not.
With any research study, there’s bias, and these results on how gratitude affects the human condition may have shocked the researchers, but they do not me. Science is catching up to what faith already knows to be true: Gratitude is healing.
Showing gratitude is a healing act. With gratitude, people acknowledge the goodness in their lives. With gratitude, people recognize that the ultimate source of goodness lies, at least partially, outside of themselves. As a result, gratitude helps people connect to something larger than themselves as individuals — whether to other people, nature, or a higher power. Gratitude connects our souls to God as we are reminded in James 1:17, “every good and perfect gift comes from above.”
But as Diana Butler Bass rightfully warns us here, we have to make sure we are living with the right kind of gratitude. In her book, Grateful, she explores the biblical models for gratitude and realizes there are two. One is really good. The other is really bad.
Let’s start with the bad one. There’s a biblical form of gratitude she calls “debt and duty.” It goes like this: Caesar is Lord and savior of the political universe. As Lord, he gifted his grace and favor to whom he wanted. If you were beneath Caesar, which everyone was, and you had enough bread to eat and wine to drink then this food and drink was a gift from Caesar.
The social structure is that of a pyramid. Everyone receives a gift from the class above them and then are bound by duty to say “thank you.”
This form of gratitude is built on scarcity. It says, “I don’t have enough. When I receive what I need from on high, it’s my duty ... it’s out of debt, I pay back with gratitude.” If you don’t repay Caesar, you could be taxed or made homeless, or even thrown in prison. It’s criminal to not be gracious to Caesar. This is debt and duty gratitude, and it’s not the way of God.
Jesus offers a better way.
Gratitude, for Jesus, is not an exchange. It’s free. And it comes out of abundance.
It’s why we see him heal so many people. Invite so many people to dinner. Include so many women, sick, poor, marginalized, disenfranchised people. He called nobodies to be his disciples. He graced and listened to children. He unveiled for us a whole new way to be grateful.
Jesus redrafts the rules of social engagement. He eliminates the debt and duty pyramid. He says and shows that God’s grace is sufficient for everyone as it flows from abundance.
You don’t have to earn God’s grace. You don’t have to qualify for it. It’s not even an expectation placed on you. It’s just ever-present when you need it.
And perhaps this is the ultimate thing for which we should be grateful. By grace, we belong to God. By grace, we are held. And by claiming this kind of gratitude, our souls lift. Our bodies root. Our hearts heal.
So approach this Thanksgiving season with the kind of gratitude that flows from God, for it flows from the source of all-healing.
Happy Thanksgiving, everyone! You have a lot to be thankful for. And it starts with wonderful and abiding grace that flows from God. So, let me ask, what are you grateful for?
The Rev. Barrett Owen, pastor of First Baptist Waynesboro in Waynesboro, is a columnist for The News Virginian. His column is published the first Friday of the month.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!