Owen: What are you grateful for?

In 2011 Harvard University concluded a study on the psychological effects of gratitude. To much of the researchers’ surprise, gratitude held the key to mental, emotional, and spiritual health.

The research showed that managers who say “thank you” to their employees yield better productivity than those who rule with an iron fist. Couples who build into their relationship intentional conversations to thank their partner are considerably more likely to manage conflict and talk openly about their feelings than couples who do not. Religious people who take the time to handwrite thank you letters are happier than those who do not.

With any research study, there’s bias, and these results on how gratitude affects the human condition may have shocked the researchers, but they do not me. Science is catching up to what faith already knows to be true: Gratitude is healing.

Showing gratitude is a healing act. With gratitude, people acknowledge the goodness in their lives. With gratitude, people recognize that the ultimate source of goodness lies, at least partially, outside of themselves. As a result, gratitude helps people connect to something larger than themselves as individuals — whether to other people, nature, or a higher power. Gratitude connects our souls to God as we are reminded in James 1:17, “every good and perfect gift comes from above.”