Owen: What now, Church? Be salt and light.

I’m not a political pundit. I didn’t study political history or theory, and I don’t watch CSPAN, so what I’m about to say is not coming as a political authority but rather as a spiritual one:
What is happening this week, and what is going to keep unfolding politically in our country, will have a lasting impact on us and our spiritual communities.
If you feel grief, saddened by the events, or afraid of the future to come, hear this: “You are loved. You are God’s beloved. You are a part of a better, more perfect kingdom to come. And even though you might not feel blessed by Caesar, you are by God. That has not changed and won’t.”
But we still have to live in this crazy world that’s unfolding. And what we are witnessing is so devastatingly polarizing, so militantly charged, we Christians are going to have to respond in a united, calm, loving manner.
This is a culture-shaping moment. It’s volatile. Dangerous. Unpredictable. But also unavoidable. The toothpaste is out of the tube and we can’t put it back in. There’s no going back to any form of yesteryear, the church has to move forward figuring out how to lead others through the chaos.
I don’t want to sound like an alarmist, and I don’t mean this to be overly dramatic, but just like with schisms and wars of the past, we are staring directly into another potential tectonic shift.
I think the church has one shot at showing the world how to love our way through this election cycle. I don’t believe people will tolerate a partisan-aligned church culture. Church, as we know it, will crumble if we do not offer something more loving and inviting.
So, what would Jesus have for us Christians to do in a moment like this? The answer is in Matthew 5:13-14: “Be salt and light.”
Like salt, we must preserve the goodness of all things. And what is good in this world? Love. Freedom. Human Dignity. Kindness. Justice. Mercy. Freedom of Conscious. Neighborliness. Open-Mindedness. Let us do what we must to preserve, show, and share these things.
If the church can’t preserve the goodness of these things, then we will loose the salt we need to help restore people’s hope, and we might as well be thrown out and trampled under foot.
And just like with the salt, we are also called to be a light to the world. America is in a dark place, and it needs a light. The church can’t hide its faith right now. It must be a city on a hill pointing people to love, and to beauty, inclusion, and goodness.
There was a pastor in the late 1990s who wrote a book about how churches and Christians dialogue their way through complicated and difficult discussions. The book’s titled, More Light. Less Heat. The title is awesome. We want to shine more light. But we don’t want more heat.
So if you’re wondering what word Jesus has for us right now, and if you’re wondering what the response of the church must be right now, it’s this: “The world needs you more than ever to be salt and light.”
The Rev. Barrett Owen, pastor of First Baptist Waynesboro in Waynesboro, is a columnist for The News Virginian. His column is published the first Friday of the month.
