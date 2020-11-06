Owen: What now, Church? Be salt and light.

I think the church has one shot at showing the world how to love our way through this election cycle. I don’t believe people will tolerate a partisan-aligned church culture. Church, as we know it, will crumble if we do not offer something more loving and inviting.

So, what would Jesus have for us Christians to do in a moment like this? The answer is in Matthew 5:13-14: “Be salt and light.”

Like salt, we must preserve the goodness of all things. And what is good in this world? Love. Freedom. Human Dignity. Kindness. Justice. Mercy. Freedom of Conscious. Neighborliness. Open-Mindedness. Let us do what we must to preserve, show, and share these things.

If the church can’t preserve the goodness of these things, then we will loose the salt we need to help restore people’s hope, and we might as well be thrown out and trampled under foot.

And just like with the salt, we are also called to be a light to the world. America is in a dark place, and it needs a light. The church can’t hide its faith right now. It must be a city on a hill pointing people to love, and to beauty, inclusion, and goodness.