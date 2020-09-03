Owen: Why Christians must stand against Christian Nationalism

As a Christian, I’m bound by an allegiance to Christ. As a pastor, my role in people’s lives is to remind them (and point them) to their baptismal allegiance that “Jesus is Lord” helping them live into ways in which God’s Kingdom is seen and engaged “on Earth as it is in heaven.”
To say “Jesus is Lord” means we are a part of that Lord’s kingdom which means we are not a part of another. This is where American Christianity is flailing.
Over the last few decades, we have blurred the lines between two kingdoms and are damaging the reputations of both. Those two kingdoms are the Kingdom of God and America. Sociology calls this blurring Christian Nationalism, and it is in fact sinful.
Pretending America is God’s (preferred) Kingdom is, at best, short-sighted, and at worst idolatrous, which breaks one of the Ten Commandments.
In 2018, an ecumenical collective of denominational entities and global nonprofit leaders co-wrote a statement titled “Christians Against Christian Nationalism” in order to raise awareness to that blurring while also asking clergy and nonprofit leaders to sign it. I am one of those signees. You can Google the statement, but allow me to offer an overview below.
The statement opens like this:
“As Christians, our faith teaches us everyone is created in God’s image and commands us to love one another. As Americans, we value our system of government and the good that can be accomplished in our constitutional democracy. Today, we are concerned about a persistent threat to both our religious communities and our democracy — Christian nationalism.
Christian nationalism seeks to merge Christian and American identities, distorting both the Christian faith and America’s constitutional democracy. Christian nationalism demands Christianity be privileged by the State and implies that to be a good American, one must be Christian. It often overlaps with and provides cover for white supremacy and racial subjugation. We reject this damaging political ideology and invite our Christian brothers and sisters to join us in opposing this threat to our faith and to our nation.”
I stand by this statement wholeheartedly.
I am, by no means, anti-American. I love our country and support and salute those who fight for the freedoms we so readily enjoy. I believe in the core tenants of our country like life, liberty and pursuit of happiness. But I also see the blurring of these two kingdoms, and I fear its dangers if it is not stopped.
As Christians we are tethered to God and Christ by faith, not citizenship. Being born in America doesn’t tether us to God anymore than someone born in Russia or Egypt. Faith is what connects us. For this reason, the Christians Against Christian Nationalism included in their statement eight core tenants that help delineate between these two kingdoms. I stand by these statements as well, which are:
1. People of all faiths and none have the right and responsibility to engage constructively in the public square.
2. Patriotism does not require us to minimize our religious convictions.
3. One’s religious affiliation, or lack thereof, should be irrelevant to one’s standing in the civic community.
4. Government should not prefer one religion over another or religion over nonreligion.
5. Religious instruction is best left to our houses of worship, other religious institutions and families.
6. America’s historic commitment to religious pluralism enables faith communities to live in civic harmony with one another without sacrificing our theological convictions.
7. Conflating religious authority with political authority is idolatrous and often leads to oppression of minority and other marginalized groups as well as the spiritual impoverishment of religion.
8. We must stand up to and speak out against Christian nationalism, especially when it inspires acts of violence and intimidation — including vandalism, bomb threats, arson, hate crimes and attacks on houses of worship — against religious communities at home and abroad.
What I hope becomes obvious is that whether people worship in a mosque, synagogue or church, there are no subordinate faiths in America. The U.S. Constitution protects all expressions of faith giving no preferences to one. Christian Nationalism seeks to change that.
As Christians, we must condemn Christian Nationalism as a misguided, cheap and dangerous threat to both American democracy and our Christian witness; otherwise, what kingdom are we truly living for? And for that matter, who, then, is our king?
The Rev. Barrett Owen, pastor of First Baptist Waynesboro in Waynesboro, is a columnist for The News Virginian. His column is published the first Friday of the month.
