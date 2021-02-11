Owen: You’re enough just as you are

I’m not typically an anxious person, but I get Proverbs 12:25 acutely.
I’m anxious about us worshipping in person again soon. I officiated a funeral recently and I found myself anxious for the people present. I’m anxious about someone feeling isolated or alone or abandoned. I worry about the mental health of our community, and if we’re doing the best we can as their church. I’m anxious about the coronavirus and what it’s doing to our school system and our children. I’m anxious for our teachers and administrators. I’m anxious about all the families struggling with child care. I’m anxious about why others aren’t wearing masks or why they’re making it out to be more of an issue that it should be.
I’m just flat anxious.
And I can attest that this kind of anxiety “weighs down the human heart.” I didn’t use to think of it like this, but now I see it’s deep truth. My heart, which is in my body, feels heavy, and it’s weighing down my soul. This weight is more than the mental load I carry in my mind; it’s more than just making hard decisions adjusting to the needs of our kids or family or work.
I’m talking about the anxiety that sits heavy on my chest weighing down my heart and wrapping itself like a virus around my muscles. It’s affecting my breathing and my sleeping and my decision-making.
And I bet it does you too. I know I’m not alone in these feelings. I’m even ready to say all of us, whether we’re conscious to or not, are weighed down by anxiety.
Working from home, leaving home to go to work, figuring out how to shop online, getting the supplies and groceries you need safely, managing family expectations and work rhythms, having family forced to live in an adult living facility, wondering if we can and should go to the doctor or the hospital or for a walk, trying to find that balance in all of this is exhausting.
Holding the tension is exhausting. Not knowing the answer is exhausting. Our day is exhausting. The mental load we carry is exhausting. We need help.
And this is as good of a reason to turn to Proverbs as any. And look how Proverbs 12:25 responds to this anxiety and offers us something to get through our day: “But a good word cheers it up.”
The heaviness of our heart lifts when we hear a kind word. And it lifts even higher when we share empathy and kindness with others. This is a remedy for our pain. Show kindness. Offer empathy. Meet people in their pain and offer a good word to cheer them up.
So let me start by telling you something ... everyone ... kids to adults. This won’t be easy to hear, but here it is: “You’re OK. You’re loved. You’re enough. Just as you are.” You don’t have to get whatever is undone done to prove your worth. I see the weight around your heart. And I want you to know, you’re OK. You’re loved. You’re enough just as you are.
I hope this lifts your soul. I hope it lightens the weight around your heart and cheers you up.
Our heavy hearts need this reminder in order to be lifted. And this is something you can do for others. You can bring to them, in the midst of their anxiety, a moment of levity. A moment where you peer past their worry and you remind them of a core truth of their existence: “They’re OK. They’re loved. They’re enough. Just as they are.”
The Rev. Barrett Owen, pastor of First Baptist Waynesboro in Waynesboro, is a columnist for The News Virginian. His column is published the first Friday of the month.