Owen: You’re enough just as you are

And I bet it does you too. I know I’m not alone in these feelings. I’m even ready to say all of us, whether we’re conscious to or not, are weighed down by anxiety.

Working from home, leaving home to go to work, figuring out how to shop online, getting the supplies and groceries you need safely, managing family expectations and work rhythms, having family forced to live in an adult living facility, wondering if we can and should go to the doctor or the hospital or for a walk, trying to find that balance in all of this is exhausting.

Holding the tension is exhausting. Not knowing the answer is exhausting. Our day is exhausting. The mental load we carry is exhausting. We need help.

And this is as good of a reason to turn to Proverbs as any. And look how Proverbs 12:25 responds to this anxiety and offers us something to get through our day: “But a good word cheers it up.”

The heaviness of our heart lifts when we hear a kind word. And it lifts even higher when we share empathy and kindness with others. This is a remedy for our pain. Show kindness. Offer empathy. Meet people in their pain and offer a good word to cheer them up.