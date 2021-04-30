Pyles: Anne Seaton fought the good fight and inspired many

It was an afternoon meeting of Augusta County’s Board of Zoning Appeals. Despite the time of day and dry discussions of kennel placements, set-backs and the appropriateness of beauty shops in residentially zoned properties, it was a full house.

The auxiliary room of the county’s boardroom had to be opened to accommodate a crowd of perhaps 200. It was 2018 and the main event was Dominion’s request to use farm land for a contractor’s yard in support of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline.

The BZA and staff were there, Dominion was there, and nearly all of the public in attendance were fervently there. There was overwhelming opposition to the pipeline, the contractor’s yard, and Dominion itself.

Shortly into the meeting the chairman asked that any in support of the application to come forward. Few would be expected to speak-up for the locally despised energy conglomerate. Only brave souls would volunteer to walk the gauntlet leading to the podium.

And yet up strode a woman exhibiting all the confidence of guy in a bar who had just told his buddy, “Hold my coat,” while preparing to make short work of a fellow patron. She was a tall lady, self-possessed and plain spoken.