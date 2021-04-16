Pyles: Augusta County schools might be getting ripped off by supervisors

In attending Augusta County’s budget hearing, I spotted a funding error.
It was one you need to be steeped in county processes to notice. But it was obvious to me.
Before going any farther, it may be necessary for some background regarding how the Augusta Board of Supervisors had promised to fund education and, now, how they actually do.
In the 1990s the people voted to change the manner in which school board members were chosen. The people voted for electing its educational leaders as opposed to them being selected by the supervisors.
A good move democratically. But in reality, a problem when determining school funding. School board members, although equal to supervisors, did not have taxing authority. Lacking that, all desire to build new schools, pay staff or create new initiatives were subject to supervisor support.
In an attempt to bring about reasonable harmony, two basic changes were agreed upon. The boards would evenly split “all increases of continuing revenues.” Additionally, any year-end fund balances of the school budget were to remain available to the schools.
Before then, supervisors made subjective decisions as to how much money went to schools. The fund balances were subject to return to the county’s general fund. With these changes, school allocations rose and fell with the fortunes of the county as a whole, not the mood of the supervisors. Schools were no longer forced into year-end spend-downs as opposed to saving for future capital needs.
These were significant concessions by the supervisors. Although some might have felt they fell short of the full autonomy an elected school board may deserve, I have felt them essentially fair. But for it to be a workable plan requires true adherence to the conditions and the spirit of the agreement.
This not is occurring. The supervisors are reducing what is due our students and teachers through process manipulation
On March 24 the supervisors increased meals and lodging tax by 50% which was projected to be an “increase of continuing revenue” in the amount of $1,437,000. By “formula” this should have been split 50/50 with the school board.
On March 29 when supervisors were deciding revenues and expenditures, these increases were not included in the presented budget. That it was not, is wrong. I suggest the school board hire an accountant to review how much “new money” has been created and how equally it has been allotted.
The greater issue might be how effectively the money is being spent, whether by supervisors or school board members.
The school board has bought electric busses and will soon be lighting softball fields, both of which serves the tax payers. In contrast, the supervisors have wasted over $1.5 million dollars on unusable construction plans and buildings.
It is tough for me to swallow the school board is better trusted with our money than the supervisors. But reality trumps preconceived notions and reveals the supervisors to be bad at their jobs.
Since 2017, Augusta County supervisors have overseen a $22 million increase of local taxes. A 30% rise over four years, $670 more per household. And yet in this year’s budget they cannot give employees a 3% raise or hire more firemen without adding to the Personal Property Tax.
The board has a spending problem leading us to having household budget problems.
Tracy Pyles, a former chairman and member of the Augusta County Board of Supervisors who lives in Augusta County, is a columnist for The News Virginian. His column is published Saturdays.