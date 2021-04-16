Pyles: Augusta County schools might be getting ripped off by supervisors

In attending Augusta County’s budget hearing, I spotted a funding error.

It was one you need to be steeped in county processes to notice. But it was obvious to me.

Before going any farther, it may be necessary for some background regarding how the Augusta Board of Supervisors had promised to fund education and, now, how they actually do.

In the 1990s the people voted to change the manner in which school board members were chosen. The people voted for electing its educational leaders as opposed to them being selected by the supervisors.

A good move democratically. But in reality, a problem when determining school funding. School board members, although equal to supervisors, did not have taxing authority. Lacking that, all desire to build new schools, pay staff or create new initiatives were subject to supervisor support.

In an attempt to bring about reasonable harmony, two basic changes were agreed upon. The boards would evenly split “all increases of continuing revenues.” Additionally, any year-end fund balances of the school budget were to remain available to the schools.