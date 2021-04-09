Pyles: Augusta County supervisors must put the county, not Staunton, first

Perhaps, like a rooster taking credit for the sunrise, I may be feeling an undeserved smugness for one supervisor now opposing a county tax increase.
Whether a genuine change of heart, or just another politician making stuff up, I leave to you.
Two days after last week’s column criticizing Augusta taxing and spending was posted online, Supervisor Pam Carter made a statement opposing the proposed 4% increase to the personal property tax rate.
According to Carter, Republican supervisors Gerald W. Garber, Steve Morelli, Jeffrey A. Slaven and G.L. “Butch” Wells support the increase while herself, Scott Seaton and Michael L. Shull do not.
The job of an effective supervisor takes work, and a backbone, to effectively address public needs.
Less than two weeks before Carter became concerned with the personal property tax rate, she voted to increase meals and lodging levies by 50%. Carter supported the new hires and the wage increases now requiring more funding. No objection was raised when it mattered to the increased spending and how it was to be funded.
The new budget includes significant monies already appropriated from the citizens when enacting a 2018 rate increase and when taking the full extent of the 2019 reassessment. That this added revenue is already insufficient is no mystery. If you choose to spend more than you have, you need more money.
The people have done their part.
The people said “no” to a $45 million courthouse, but this board instead said “yes” and then sought to build one costing $70 million. Where there is a public ground swell to deny building more jail capacity, the board budgets millions more for just that.
The people put family first. The supervisors have opted to subsidize millions in fire services for its neighbor, Staunton, while simultaneously demanding more taxes from Augusta families when needing more firemen to protect themselves.
Fiscal responsibility includes growing the tax base. When given the opportunity to allow land owners and Augusta to gain good money through solar energy, the board said “no.”
This year’s capital line item had planned spending of $6.5 million which they exceeded by $3 million. This year they are increasing this line item to $21.5 million.
Calling attention to a $650,000 tax increase while ignoring a $15 million uptick in capital spending is a poor choice.
When voters turned down the courthouse in 2016, it was with the understanding it could be revisited in 2026. So let’s wait. Until then, fix what needs fixing and work to prepare a better future referendum offering.
The Middle River Regional Jail expansion is not a local responsibility. What is required, and needs to be forced, is for the state to take their prisoners. The supervisors’ generosity in funding state failures with local taxes is wrongheaded.
However, if the people come out and voiced their opposition to these two board misadventures we all may have something to crow about.
Tracy Pyles, a former chairman and member of the Augusta County Board of Supervisors who lives in Augusta County, is a columnist for The News Virginian. His column is published Saturdays.