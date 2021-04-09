Pyles: Augusta County supervisors must put the county, not Staunton, first

The people have done their part.

The people said “no” to a $45 million courthouse, but this board instead said “yes” and then sought to build one costing $70 million. Where there is a public ground swell to deny building more jail capacity, the board budgets millions more for just that.

The people put family first. The supervisors have opted to subsidize millions in fire services for its neighbor, Staunton, while simultaneously demanding more taxes from Augusta families when needing more firemen to protect themselves.

Fiscal responsibility includes growing the tax base. When given the opportunity to allow land owners and Augusta to gain good money through solar energy, the board said “no.”

This year’s capital line item had planned spending of $6.5 million which they exceeded by $3 million. This year they are increasing this line item to $21.5 million.

Calling attention to a $650,000 tax increase while ignoring a $15 million uptick in capital spending is a poor choice.

When voters turned down the courthouse in 2016, it was with the understanding it could be revisited in 2026. So let’s wait. Until then, fix what needs fixing and work to prepare a better future referendum offering.