Pyles: County officials need brighter view of solar energy

Round Hill Solar LLC has withdrawn its request to place a utility sized solar facility near Stuarts Draft.
With it goes a benign energy project capable of supplying 14,000 homes with all their electricity requirements for 35 years. Gone too are a $100 million investment in Augusta County and good revenue for some Augusta County landowners.
In reading through the various objections, I see mainly selfish and subjective criticism including “not in my backyard” counter-arguments.
The 860 acres of open land being offered for this project was not de-forested and tended by itself. It was prevented from becoming settlements for large lot homes and clustered cul-de-sac developments only because generations of property owners decided its highest and best use was for agriculture.
As a quick primer; let’s remember electricity is largely developed from underground raw materials: oil, coal, gas, uranium. Each of these finite resources take great effort to mine or coax out of the ground. Before becoming useful, these raw material must be gathered, transported and processed into energy and then re-distributed to our homes and cars.
Additionally, there are bio-fuels. Thousands of Iowa acres are annually utilized for subsidy enhanced corn for ethanol. Sweet sorghum stalks and switchgrass also contribute to agribusiness providing components for the gas we burn. But in each case these are complex processes whose gross energy output is offset by the significant energy required to produce. It is renewable, but wasteful.
Solar replaces the complex inefficiencies by directly providing the power for our homes and the fuel for our electric vehicles. Sunlight falls on photovoltaic panels, is immediately converted to electricity, and instantly becomes part of the energy grid.
Solar projects allow dual use of the land. It converts part of the sun’s rays for energy and other rays remain for food production. To understand the vast and growing opportunities available to the farmer, in terms of producing food and feed as well as energy, search YouTube for “agrivoltaics.”
Usually the talk goes to sheep grazing beneath solar panels. The sheep keep the grass trimmed while being fed for market. Ideal. But with significant cost reductions, and the various options in solar panel constructions, many other opportunities now await the progressive farmer.
The Round Hill project is not forever. It finishes its useful life in 35 years when bonding insures its removal. In this project, instead of true agrivoltaics, the intention is to plant “seed mixes of native grasses and pollinator-friendly flowering plants ... (providing) habitat for pollinators, which can be beneficial to neighboring farms.”
It would take four of these projects to achieve theoretical energy self-sufficiency for all homes in Augusta, Staunton and Waynesboro. The property required to reach this benchmark is only 1% of Augusta farm land. Yet, even these solar hosting pastures would remain available for agri-purposes.
County officials have acted in bad faith toward solar facilities. The number of fiery hoops and hot coals put before solar companies was daunting, but Round Hill met all but the non-objective.
A first solar opportunity was rejected in part because it was locating on precious industrially zoned acreage. This latest one because it was being located on equally precious farm land. So much preciousness, so little land that is “just right.”
Onerous land wasting setbacks were punitively mandated; while simultaneously demanding farm land be preserved. Concerns about the ability to fully enjoy the spectacles of the sun rising and sun setting were raised; this while complaining of the project being located in a depression too low to obscure.
Tracy Pyles, a former chairman and member of the Augusta County Board of Supervisors who lives in Augusta County, is a columnist for The News Virginian. His column is published Saturdays.