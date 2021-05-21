Pyles: County officials need brighter view of solar energy

Solar replaces the complex inefficiencies by directly providing the power for our homes and the fuel for our electric vehicles. Sunlight falls on photovoltaic panels, is immediately converted to electricity, and instantly becomes part of the energy grid.

Solar projects allow dual use of the land. It converts part of the sun’s rays for energy and other rays remain for food production. To understand the vast and growing opportunities available to the farmer, in terms of producing food and feed as well as energy, search YouTube for “agrivoltaics.”

Usually the talk goes to sheep grazing beneath solar panels. The sheep keep the grass trimmed while being fed for market. Ideal. But with significant cost reductions, and the various options in solar panel constructions, many other opportunities now await the progressive farmer.

The Round Hill project is not forever. It finishes its useful life in 35 years when bonding insures its removal. In this project, instead of true agrivoltaics, the intention is to plant “seed mixes of native grasses and pollinator-friendly flowering plants ... (providing) habitat for pollinators, which can be beneficial to neighboring farms.”