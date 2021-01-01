Pyles: Expanding high-speed Internet should be priority

When considering how Augusta County supervisors prioritize the wants of donors and themselves over the needs of their citizens, one could say, “It ain’t pretty.”
As if 2020 could not get any worse, a last minute gift to one of their own has a big red bow on it.
As 2020 began, the supervisors were responding to political donor wants by resurrecting plans to build a courthouse in downtown Staunton. The $70 million complex included $10 million for occupying a renovated school building for two years. This $417,000 monthly squandering meant the denial of needed ambulances, school buses and cell towers — or more taxes.
Whether from some ranting here, or actually experiencing the consequences of flooding on a floodplain court’s building, the supervisors abandoned that plan. But not before setting afloat $1.1 million already spent.
After this first debacle, a second was launched. A secret connivance, with the ever persuasive donors and Staunton City Council members, gave birth to a $60 million courthouse resurrection. This plan came with just a bit of collateral damage: the effective end of Staunton’s revered historic district. Again a flood ended this poorly planned misadventure. But this flood was a torrent of angry citizens.
What awaits county residents, concerning a courthouse, comes with an experience driven sense of uneasiness. But anything more than a $20 million needs-only project is unnecessary and unwise.
Now the five local governments, within Augusta and Rockingham boundaries, are considering proposals to spend between $60 and $100 million to enlarge the Middle River Regional Jail.
How is it such an undertaking can be considered without first exhausting all measures for reducing the population, rather than accommodating it?
Presently, MRRJ houses state responsible prisoners. These are inmates whose crimes are of such a nature, and whose sentences are of such a length, that the courts have designated them for state prison incarceration. Foot dragging by the state is economically beneficial for Virginia. But it is unhelpful for possible prisoner rehabilitation, the less hardened jail dwellers and the local taxpayers.
Embracing home confinement, enabled by electronic monitoring at prisoner expense, is underused. Moving the cost of feeding, housing and monitoring of the non-violent from the taxpayer to the criminal seems more than appropriate.
The entire system of sentencing needs reconsideration. The cost of incarceration must be weighed against the value to society. At some point an extra month or year of prison has diminishing returns in terms of punishment, recidivism or rehabilitation. But the costs remain unvarying, unrelenting.
So bonding for courthouses and jails “is what it is” for the incurious and unconcerned supervisors. But the same is not said for critical citizen needs. There a different, less forgiving, measure is applied.
Consider the new cost consciousness by one supervisor when the issue is not an opulent courthouse or a more spacious jail. Pastures’ Supervisor Pam Carter had this to say in a WVIR interview about providing county-wide broadband: “We’d have to take out tremendous loans which is a burden on taxpayers, and you don’t want to do that.”
Who doesn’t want to do that? Well those who already have it. Consider the back story for some of those recently moved from “have nots” to “haves.” Whether these are serendipitous happenings or the result of old-fashion political favoritism, I leave to you. But the facts are the facts.
One member of Augusta’s Broadband Committee member is David Henderson of Swoope. Henderson has made but one publicly recorded political donation: $500 to Pam Carter’s 2017 campaign.
Following that donation, Pam Carter appointed David Henderson to the broadband committee. Then fortuitously, for both of these Swoope residents, the single best tower location, in all of Augusta, was determined to be right there in Swoope.
There is also the high, per residence, cost of laying fiber in a remote “property owner association” development. While the number of residents is few; one happens to be Pam Carter’s daughter. Rebecca Simmons, former chairperson of Augusta County Republicans, has become a “have.”
Each of these folks have received government assistance to gain them access to fundamental broadband service. I don’t begrudge a single Augusta resident who has benefited from such support.
But I am less forgiving considering Pam Carter’s support of unbounded borrowing for an excessive court project, serving the few, while ignoring the basic infrastructure requirements for the many.
A new year may not fix all our problems, but the elections in November could help.
Tracy Pyles, a former chairman and member of the Augusta County Board of Supervisors who lives in Augusta County, is a columnist for The News Virginian. His column is published Saturdays.