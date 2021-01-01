Pyles: Expanding high-speed Internet should be priority

Now the five local governments, within Augusta and Rockingham boundaries, are considering proposals to spend between $60 and $100 million to enlarge the Middle River Regional Jail.

How is it such an undertaking can be considered without first exhausting all measures for reducing the population, rather than accommodating it?

Presently, MRRJ houses state responsible prisoners. These are inmates whose crimes are of such a nature, and whose sentences are of such a length, that the courts have designated them for state prison incarceration. Foot dragging by the state is economically beneficial for Virginia. But it is unhelpful for possible prisoner rehabilitation, the less hardened jail dwellers and the local taxpayers.

Embracing home confinement, enabled by electronic monitoring at prisoner expense, is underused. Moving the cost of feeding, housing and monitoring of the non-violent from the taxpayer to the criminal seems more than appropriate.

The entire system of sentencing needs reconsideration. The cost of incarceration must be weighed against the value to society. At some point an extra month or year of prison has diminishing returns in terms of punishment, recidivism or rehabilitation. But the costs remain unvarying, unrelenting.