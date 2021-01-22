Pyles: Inauguration included different voices, different styles, all joining in unity

If you didn’t watch the Inauguration of President Joe Biden because of work or kids or simply other things to do, or because you thought him unworthy; I am sorry for that. For me it was the tonic I needed to purge a lingering toxicity. And for the nation a shot in the arm both spiritually and soon, literally.

In my old-age hyper-sentimentality, I came to tears of joy several times as I was dazzled by the brilliance of a young poet and the sincerity of an elderly politician. Lady Gaga’s animated “Star Spangled Banner” was soaring. Jennifer Lopez’s patriotic medley was reassuring and Garth Brooks’ “Amazing Grace” warming.

In choosing these folks, the Biden folks could not have provided greater talents to remind us of our national motto: “e pluribus unum,” out of many one. Different voices, different styles, joining in a unity of purpose.

Amanda Gorman’s “The Hill We Climb” was mesmerizing. And I couldn’t help but think how this is the promise of America realized not tamped down. It was not that long ago when being black, female and coming from a single parent home, created a trifecta of limitations. Yet the arc of history has continued to bend to what is right, what is fair, in leveling a playing field that for too long tilted in favor of people only like me.