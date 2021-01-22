Pyles: Inauguration included different voices, different styles, all joining in unity

If you didn’t watch the Inauguration of President Joe Biden because of work or kids or simply other things to do, or because you thought him unworthy; I am sorry for that. For me it was the tonic I needed to purge a lingering toxicity. And for the nation a shot in the arm both spiritually and soon, literally.
In my old-age hyper-sentimentality, I came to tears of joy several times as I was dazzled by the brilliance of a young poet and the sincerity of an elderly politician. Lady Gaga’s animated “Star Spangled Banner” was soaring. Jennifer Lopez’s patriotic medley was reassuring and Garth Brooks’ “Amazing Grace” warming.
In choosing these folks, the Biden folks could not have provided greater talents to remind us of our national motto: “e pluribus unum,” out of many one. Different voices, different styles, joining in a unity of purpose.
Amanda Gorman’s “The Hill We Climb” was mesmerizing. And I couldn’t help but think how this is the promise of America realized not tamped down. It was not that long ago when being black, female and coming from a single parent home, created a trifecta of limitations. Yet the arc of history has continued to bend to what is right, what is fair, in leveling a playing field that for too long tilted in favor of people only like me.
The changes have brought us a Stefani Germanotti, Lady Gaga, whose Italian ancestry was not always appreciated. Italians were once called, by some, “WOPS,” without papers. Sound familiar? We would all be the less if arriving Italians had not become Italian-Americans. Locally, Italy born Del. John Avoli, may at long last, find unity with something I have said.
When Jennifer Lopez, daughter of Puerto Rican parents, sang America the Beautiful, she inserted “Una nacion, bajo dios, indivisible, con libertad y justicia para todos.” Spanish for “One nation, under God, indivisible with liberty and justice for all.”
While some may have felt excluded during this passionate shout out, the opposite was the intent. It was but a few seconds of non-English but it was an important inclusion for millions of Hispanic-Americans. It cost little but it meant so much for so many.
For some, birth-right alone, does not insure favor. Garth Brooks is properly papered, a Tulsa birth certificate. But he was largely criticized, by country music fans, for his performance.
Ted Cruz, a leader in the opposition to Mr. Biden’s election, attended without criticism. Mr. Brooks was not a traitor to the cause, but rather a patriot answering a president’s request. If this act of national service should in some way hurt the man’s popularity; it will surely be a greater loss to the exiting fans than to this man of depth.
Which for me is the larger point. The more we work to limit others, the more we weaken ourselves. Whether it is understood or not, the Republican Party is withering before our eyes. I find that harmful to our Republic.
My collegiate study of politics led me to understand that two political parties work best, as opposed to just one party or multiple parties. But it needs to be two principled parties debating how to make the nation better not rival gangs fighting over turf.
Demographics and demonization are now limiting the prospects for the GOP. The people who are now dying sooner, rather than later, are more Republican than Democratic. The young people gaining voting age are more Blue than Red.
The percentage of white, straight, conservative Christians is proportionally shrinking in contrast to those who are not. While Republican leadership will argue differently; people of color, gays, less legalistic Christians, people of other religions or no religion, do not feel welcome in the GOP.
The Republican Party does not get everything right, nor the Democratic Party everything wrong. The trick to strengthening the Republican Party, and our nation’s prospects, lies in accepting Joe Biden’s offer to join him in governing.
Choosing to be at the table to help modify overreach, or lift perceived shortcomings, is a traditional role for the party in waiting. Simply folding arms and fighting every initiative, good or bad, is short term thinking.
To aid one’s deliberation’s I submit a small portion of Miss Gorman’s genius.
“And so we lift our gazes, not to what stands between us, but what stands before us.
We close the divide because we know to put our future first,
We must first put our differences aside.”
Tracy Pyles, a former chairman and member of the Augusta County Board of Supervisors who lives in Augusta County, is a columnist for The News Virginian. His column is published Saturdays.