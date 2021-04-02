Pyles: Increasing meal tax is hard to swallow

A similar deviation from logic and tradition was on display last week when the supervisors chose to increase the county’s meal and lodging levies. The increase of these taxes was done without saying how much money would be secured or how it would be used.

Are we not to know why the board is demanding more of our money? Of course we are. But answering to the people is not in this board’s make-up. What we were given instead were supervisor opinions of dubious value.

Supervisor Butch Wells in supporting the meals and lodging tax increases said paying them was simply a matter of choosing. “People have a choice on whether they want to go out and have a meal and citizens have a choice on whether they want to stay in a hotel or not.” To which I say, “nope.” Eating is not a choice. It is a matter of survival. Going out is what happens when you have to go to work, or school or shopping for groceries.

Yes, if you are retired with good pensions you can make a decision whether to go to the Red Lobster or not. But most of the revenue comes from the fast food restaurants feeding us as we continue on with life. Donna Reed is no longer packing our lunches before we leave the house. She had to go to work to help pay all the taxes.