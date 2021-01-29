Pyles: MRRJ should keep us safe and secure, not safe and broke

A November MRRJ statistical analysis clearly demonstrates where the state is failing us. Of MRRJ’s 918 incarcerated, fully 307 (33%) were awaiting trial. Another 345 (38%) had already been tried, found guilty, and become the legal responsibility of Virginia’s Department of Corrections. Yet, they remain on our tab in Verona.

It costs about $23,000 annually for incarceration. (If in error; correction is requested.) The state pays MRRJ an annualized amount of $4,308 ($12 per day) for those they have stalled in accepting.

The local taxes expended by MRRJ to house state prisoners, beyond their legally expected exit dates, amounts to $6,423,900 annually. And if the 307 inmates awaiting to be ried, were adjudicated in half the time now experienced; the annualized tax burden could be reduced by $3,519,000.

Despite the courts and Virginia government already imposing 10 million dollars of their costs on us, our leaders seem willing to accept even more. The inability of our supervisors and council members to realize the abuse seems, to me, to be rooted in their aversion to effort. This, plus the absence of any member willing to stand apart in service to their people, means we have been representatively orphaned.

What is presented here was available to each of the elected and yet not a single voice spoke up for the taxpayer.