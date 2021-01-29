Pyles: MRRJ should keep us safe and secure, not safe and broke

Did you read Logan Bogert’s thorough report of the planned expansion of the Middle River Regional Jail as simply information for consumption and digestion?
Or did you wonder where all this additional local cost will come from and realize it was you?
Sadly “consumption and digestion” acquiescence seems to be the choice of local governments. But it should not be. The five members of the MRRJ coalition need to be united in saying “no.” The long held divisions of responsibilities between local jails and state prisons are being eroded to the great disadvantage of local governments.
Virginia legislators kept increasing prison time for the convicted but back-handedly passed the costs onto counties and cities. The results have been state legislators eagerly taking credit for being tough on crime. But unavailable, like deadbeat dads, in providing the financial support required for their personal choices.
To help defray the cost of George Allen’s “no parole” initiative legislators revised what constituted “state responsible” prisoners. Previously, inmates having at least 6 months to serve were the responsibility of Virginia’s Department of Corrections. This was doubled to 12 months leading to proportional increases in local jail populations.
Inefficiencies caused by too few judges, coupled with state prisons too full to accept state responsible prisoners, have caused MRRJ overpopulation. This is a state problem, not a local one.
A November MRRJ statistical analysis clearly demonstrates where the state is failing us. Of MRRJ’s 918 incarcerated, fully 307 (33%) were awaiting trial. Another 345 (38%) had already been tried, found guilty, and become the legal responsibility of Virginia’s Department of Corrections. Yet, they remain on our tab in Verona.
It costs about $23,000 annually for incarceration. (If in error; correction is requested.) The state pays MRRJ an annualized amount of $4,308 ($12 per day) for those they have stalled in accepting.
The local taxes expended by MRRJ to house state prisoners, beyond their legally expected exit dates, amounts to $6,423,900 annually. And if the 307 inmates awaiting to be ried, were adjudicated in half the time now experienced; the annualized tax burden could be reduced by $3,519,000.
Despite the courts and Virginia government already imposing 10 million dollars of their costs on us, our leaders seem willing to accept even more. The inability of our supervisors and council members to realize the abuse seems, to me, to be rooted in their aversion to effort. This, plus the absence of any member willing to stand apart in service to their people, means we have been representatively orphaned.
What is presented here was available to each of the elected and yet not a single voice spoke up for the taxpayer.
When the plan called for mental-health beds and community based programs, where was the challenging to this expansion of a “jail’s” mission? There are mental health facilities and mental health community programs for those so impaired.
Rehabilitation and long term management resources are for long term prisoners not minor offenders who should be “in and out” in a matter of days or weeks, not years.
As for Del. John Avoli, R-Staunton, and Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Augusta; they need to prioritize putting their constituents first, not the state budget. Asking the state to provide only 25% of the construction costs while 38% of MRRJ capacity is consumed by state prisoners; is not a good deal for us. This when paired with Virginia paying only 19% of the care and upkeep of state prisoners is abuse of power.
Our representatives, and their Richmond cohorts, are all hat and no cattle when it comes to the justice system. Our court systems are underfunded. Not enough judges and support personnel. The Clerk’s Offices and the Commonwealth’s Attorneys, need more people. These actions could reduce the cost and space needs for the many prisoners (307) now awaiting trial.
Until the state chooses to build enough prisons to house their convicted, for all the years they require, they need to pay all the interim costs. If the state paid localities the full cost of incarceration; $65 not $12 per diem, many good things would accrue. Annually, MRRJ would require $6 million less from Augusta, Rockingham, Harrisonburg, Staunton, and Waynesboro tax payers.
Understanding and assuming the full cost of their votes should also spur a hard look at the cost: benefit ratio of extending jail times. If justified; raise taxes or cut other programs to fund. If not; consider lower-cost options that penalize offenders without harming the good guys.
We want to be safe and secure, not safe and broke.
Tracy Pyles, a former chairman and member of the Augusta County Board of Supervisors who lives in Augusta County, is a columnist for The News Virginian. His column is published Saturdays.