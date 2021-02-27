Pyles: Open space should be open to all residents, not a select few

The word “entitlement” can prompt emotion from even the calmest in our society. It generally refers to one group who feels deserving of, entitled to, certain government favor over and above what is available to the rest of us.

A response to last week’s column brought this word to mind. One reader in particular felt his entitlement should continue.

At issue is the dedicated-use, and costly operation, of an 18-hole municipal golf course in Staunton. This during a pandemic, an economic downturn. This while city workers, including emergency personnel, are subject to furlough.

The writer in his rationale for the continued restricted use to this “wonderful greenspace” better makes a case for universal access. Sure, golf is flourishing but so is the more athletic, less tax sucking, pleasure of disc golf. People want to get out of the dang house!

But you need a place to go.

In preparing to write this response I visited the Gypsy Hill Course website. I encourage folks to take a peek at this Queen City beauty in its midst. And it struck me that after all these years of visiting Gypsy Hill Park as a child, with my kids, and with my grandchildren, I had never seen these grand sights. They had been held off-limits to the hoi polli.