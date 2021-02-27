Pyles: Open space should be open to all residents, not a select few

The word “entitlement” can prompt emotion from even the calmest in our society. It generally refers to one group who feels deserving of, entitled to, certain government favor over and above what is available to the rest of us.
A response to last week’s column brought this word to mind. One reader in particular felt his entitlement should continue.
At issue is the dedicated-use, and costly operation, of an 18-hole municipal golf course in Staunton. This during a pandemic, an economic downturn. This while city workers, including emergency personnel, are subject to furlough.
The writer in his rationale for the continued restricted use to this “wonderful greenspace” better makes a case for universal access. Sure, golf is flourishing but so is the more athletic, less tax sucking, pleasure of disc golf. People want to get out of the dang house!
But you need a place to go.
In preparing to write this response I visited the Gypsy Hill Course website. I encourage folks to take a peek at this Queen City beauty in its midst. And it struck me that after all these years of visiting Gypsy Hill Park as a child, with my kids, and with my grandchildren, I had never seen these grand sights. They had been held off-limits to the hoi polli.
“The joy of being outdoors,” as shared by the opinion writer, is one nearly all of us seek. That the great majority of a 214 acre asset, owned by all the people, is held in reserve for only those favoring one sport, who can afford the time and cost necessary to participate, is to place the entitled over the many.
Staunton High’s golf team’s use was presented as a value. But wouldn’t it be of more value with larger use by boys and girls cross country teams? What a terrific home course it could become. Practicing in such splendor could be uplifting; hosting events, prideful.
Runners, joggers and walkers of all ages would certainly find Gypsy Hill a destination site. And what about a place for off road biking? Could horse folks be allowed to, occasionally, bring in ponies and steeds for public and private joy?
How about making certain acreages available for community gardens? Would placing more picnic tables and grills in these more picturesque locations bring increased joy to more Staunton and neighbor’s families?
Increasing visitations to the park has an indirect value that will favorably accrue to west-end residents and businesses. And to the Staunton City treasury. It would cost less to re-image, reinvigorate, this handsome parcel, for the many, than to overspend in keeping it limited to the historically privileged.
The wrong mission was tasked of Staunton Council’s Commission for Gypsy Hill Golf Course improvement. A limited scope resulted in a limited plan. The challenge should have been to consider how Gypsy Hill Park could be brought to its greatest value for all its citizens.
I believe fair-minded Commissioners would have sought public input, and imagination, and then brought forward a plan less expensive, and more dynamic, than one calling for $200,000 of golf carts.
In offering dissent to last week’s column, it was alleged that somehow making Gypsy Hill Park more relevant and less expensive, the true consequences would be ending city sponsorship of all parks and recreation. Balderdash!
When on Augusta’s board, for me, parks were made a priority. And the more they were made accessible and available to all the people, the more that budget line item became embraced. Staunton could do worse than saving tax dollars by better serving their taxpayers.
Tracy Pyles, a former chairman and member of the Augusta County Board of Supervisors who lives in Augusta County, is a columnist for The News Virginian. His column is published Saturdays.