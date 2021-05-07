Pyles: Raising the minimum wage should have been a no-brainer

But is it to anyone’s advantage to make it harder, impossible, for these folks to pull themselves up by their own bootstraps? The Bible tells us a minimum wage was useful even in the time of Jesus; as well as giving voice to a reasonable hope for laborers.

The denarius, in both Matthew and John, was cited as a laborer’s daily wage. But more relevant, for this discussion, is 1 Corinthians 9:10: “…Yes, this was written for us, because whoever plows and threshes should be able to do so in hope of sharing in the harvest.”

Work is best when it has an aspirational element rather than just being an act of desperation. Few living on their own, or responsible for themselves and a child, would take a $7.25 an hour job unless left with no other choice. This wage was exploitive taking advantage of the least among us.

In 2019 the Economic Policy Institute calculated it would take a wage of $10.54 to equal 1968’s minimum pay of $1.60. It had been 12 years between enacting the $7.25 minimum and this week’s increase. A long time for some workers to go between raises.