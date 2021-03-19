Pyles: Response to county's latest proposal should be 'nip it, nip it, nip it'

But in their latest edition of “let no good deed go unpunished,” the Augusta County Supervisors are proposing to charge this group, and everyone else who uses the county center, a fee for use. The justification, per Supervisor Pam Carter, is to offset the costs of having to do COVID-19 sanitizing after these meetings.

How can it be after all the increases in taxes, the monies sent via the CARES act for these very purposes, and the savings from limiting public access to the Government Center during this pandemic, there is no money left to disinfect a few tables and chairs?

The county in the past three years has increased real estate taxes by more than $7,000,000 annually by raising the real property tax rate from $.58 to $.63, assessments going up 9% and agricultural land use values increased even more.

Meanwhile, the county has received $13.2 million in Federal CARES ACT funding.

Where have these seven “conservative” Republicans spent all our money? Just think how many maintenance employees could be funded with the $1.5 million squandered on two failed courthouse initiatives.