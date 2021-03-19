Pyles: Response to county's latest proposal should be 'nip it, nip it, nip it'

Like the television character Sheriff Andy Taylor, my response to the Augusta Board of Supervisors’ latest proposal was, “Now if that don’t beat all.”
Recent moves afoot in Verona’s “think-tank,” also known as the Augusta Board of Supervisors, shows Mayberry’s sheriff was fairly limited in scope when he used the word “all.”
A nonprofit community organization known as the Valley Mustang Unlimited Car Club consists of Ford Mustang enthusiasts who have been meeting monthly for 12 years in the Augusta County Government Center. Being a public building paid for by taxpayers, its use had been without charge.
Those who attend these monthly gatherings are good people of good intention. Beside coming together to share the latest proof their cars are better than say, Camaros, they also organize an annual car show. The proceeds from the event are donated to a charity.
In the past four years they have given $5,000 to help a 10-year-old’s family defray the costs of his acute lymphoblastic leukemia treatment. Area 5 Special Olympics received two grants totaling over $11,000. Valley Mission was the beneficiary of $4,480.
As the charge to enter the Mustang Show is $25 per car, it takes about 240 entrees annually to fund these charities. What a grand way to turn a joy into a blessing.
But in their latest edition of “let no good deed go unpunished,” the Augusta County Supervisors are proposing to charge this group, and everyone else who uses the county center, a fee for use. The justification, per Supervisor Pam Carter, is to offset the costs of having to do COVID-19 sanitizing after these meetings.
How can it be after all the increases in taxes, the monies sent via the CARES act for these very purposes, and the savings from limiting public access to the Government Center during this pandemic, there is no money left to disinfect a few tables and chairs?
The county in the past three years has increased real estate taxes by more than $7,000,000 annually by raising the real property tax rate from $.58 to $.63, assessments going up 9% and agricultural land use values increased even more.
Meanwhile, the county has received $13.2 million in Federal CARES ACT funding.
Where have these seven “conservative” Republicans spent all our money? Just think how many maintenance employees could be funded with the $1.5 million squandered on two failed courthouse initiatives.
Perhaps the reason for the charges are not so much about what is being brought into the building, but rather who. Virginia’s shameful past use of a “Poll Tax” was not purposed to defray voting costs but rather to limit public participation.
Community meetings, say, to discuss ways to fight poorly considered supervisor ideas may not get off the ground if there is a high enough charge to book the boardroom.
Meanwhile, the effort to manage rental space activity, create billing, then process and insure payments will cost more than simply wiping off some tables and chairs.
This is a seriously flawed proposal that needs to be ended before even introducing.
It is here the words of another Mayberry law enforcement officer may be useful. When Deputy Barney Fife perceived something starting that shouldn’t, his advice was “nip it, nip it, nip it.”
Tracy Pyles, a former chairman and member of the Augusta County Board of Supervisors who lives in Augusta County, is a columnist for The News Virginian. His column is published Saturdays.