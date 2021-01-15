Pyles: Shining a light on Augusta County Planning Commission's dismissal of solar project

The natural aspects are similar. Corn and grasses and fiber plants convert soil nutrients, water and sunlight into marketable products. Solar panels similarly work but without reducing the richness of the topsoil or causing its runoff. They simply gather in the sunlight for energy instead of food.

No marketable products are more passive, less demanding on the environment, than solar energy. It is a dream product, now possible, due to science and engineering and the nearly insatiable demand for energy. There are no issues inherent in this process that should call for government intervention.

For county officials to take up the cause of the inconvenienced, at the expense of the industrious, is wrong-headed. And if more fully adopted, unacceptable.

Who among us would want the Board of Supervisors or Waynesboro City Council deciding if our homes are suitable to our neighbors? Objecting to the loss of a desired view is akin to requiring a neighbor’s home to stay the same color as when one moved next door. At some point we need to be more considerate and less demanding of our neighbors.

Simply put, the planning commission and the Board of Supervisors need to stop nitpicking every aspect of our communal existence. We cannot please everyone but in trying to do the impossible, we often hurt more than we help.