Pyles: Shining a light on Augusta County Planning Commission's dismissal of solar project

Is the Augusta County Planning Commission actively involved in planning or is it simply an official gathering of the “we don’t like it” society?
Their recent 4-3 vote denying support for a solar energy project is the latest example of not understanding the role of planning and the government in helping secure the best lives for Augusta County residents.
The issue of placing solar panels, for the capture and transmission of clean energy, was rejected largely on opposition by neighbors who liked things the way they are now. The objectors were uncaring about other people doing better; if it interrupted the joy their neighbor’s property provided them.
Productive agriculture is often inconvenient. There can be dust, stink, tractors starting at 4 a.m. and running 16 hours straight. The roads can get congested with livestock moves and tractor relocations. If someone moves into a farm community and becomes disgruntled with farming; that is on the newcomer not the farmer.
The county gains with crops, whether corn or electricity, as they bring wealth to the area with virtually no public costs. Housing developments bring far greater service costs than do farm products.
Yet, in this matter, the county has chosen to treat energy producers differently than farmers. In nearly all other cases switching crops does not require board approval. There is little difference in moving from annual soybean plantings and harvesting to a one-time vineyard development when compared to transitioning from corn planting to the establishment of energy catchers.
The natural aspects are similar. Corn and grasses and fiber plants convert soil nutrients, water and sunlight into marketable products. Solar panels similarly work but without reducing the richness of the topsoil or causing its runoff. They simply gather in the sunlight for energy instead of food.
No marketable products are more passive, less demanding on the environment, than solar energy. It is a dream product, now possible, due to science and engineering and the nearly insatiable demand for energy. There are no issues inherent in this process that should call for government intervention.
For county officials to take up the cause of the inconvenienced, at the expense of the industrious, is wrong-headed. And if more fully adopted, unacceptable.
Who among us would want the Board of Supervisors or Waynesboro City Council deciding if our homes are suitable to our neighbors? Objecting to the loss of a desired view is akin to requiring a neighbor’s home to stay the same color as when one moved next door. At some point we need to be more considerate and less demanding of our neighbors.
Simply put, the planning commission and the Board of Supervisors need to stop nitpicking every aspect of our communal existence. We cannot please everyone but in trying to do the impossible, we often hurt more than we help.
Solar panels put no strain on our roads, they do not pollute our air or our water. They do not require school bonding or more deputies to be put on the road. But they can help underwrite the costs for each of these needs. There is no justification for restraining the construction of these sunlight collectors.
The county has already put a number of limitations, conditions, on landowners. Whether set-backs, or lot creation, large property owners already must submit to many “mother may I” requirements. Denying opportunities, that only add value for the land owner particularly, and the county in general, is counter-productive. Just stop it.
Tracy Pyles, a former chairman and member of the Augusta County Board of Supervisors who lives in Augusta County, is a columnist for The News Virginian. His column is published Saturdays.