Pyles: Staunton golf course should be converted to something less expensive, more relevant

As proof, consider the golf fund being removed as a stand-alone enterprise in the FY2019 budget. At that time it was the Democrats who wanted to continue the money bleed. But not visibility to the problem. Review of the FY18 budget reveals a planned hit to the general fund of $50,000 to offset golfing losses.

The actual losses were not subsequently presented. One might suppose, they so exceeded the planned expenditure that the budgetary equivalence of “now you see it, now you don’t” needed to be employed.

The 2018 budget also revealed a net gain of $51,000 from cart rentals when comparing costs against revenues. How much increase in cart rental, and how large an increase in green fees, will be required when additionally servicing a $200,000 debt?

If Mayor Oakes has a projection of revenues in, and costs out, for the next 5 years; that would be good to know. If that does not exist, shame on Council. Certainly Ingleside and Staunton Country Club would not layout $200,000 without doing a return on investment analysis.

The golf course is a business and needs to be treated as such.