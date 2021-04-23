Pyles: Supervisors unable to relate to most of us

My dad thought all the laws in the world would be unneeded if people just lived by the Ten Commandments and the Golden Rule. It is never to happen, but what if?

As I worked through Augusta County’s FY2022 budget, my father’s words came back to me. Taxpayers do not get the advantage of a true and honest budget as legally required, instead they receive only what the board wants them to know.

Consider just the “county capital improvements” line. It is annually a fraud. In the past four years the supervisors have voted to spend a total of $28 million on new constructions. A significant amount, but far less than the actual spends and plans totaling $60 million. For this year the plan was to spend $7,640,736 but now the “revised” number is $22,878,135.

When telling the public of its annual budget, the supervisors somberly speak of tough times and new demands resulting in the need for ever increasing taxes. Invariably, this turns out to be untrue. If not, how to explain $32 million more being spent on unfunded projects than was originally thought available?

Besides a misleading of how money is to be spent, there is an understating of revenue. There are multiple ways this happens. Some are fair and conservative to do, some not.