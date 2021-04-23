Pyles: Supervisors unable to relate to most of us

My dad thought all the laws in the world would be unneeded if people just lived by the Ten Commandments and the Golden Rule. It is never to happen, but what if?
As I worked through Augusta County’s FY2022 budget, my father’s words came back to me. Taxpayers do not get the advantage of a true and honest budget as legally required, instead they receive only what the board wants them to know.
Consider just the “county capital improvements” line. It is annually a fraud. In the past four years the supervisors have voted to spend a total of $28 million on new constructions. A significant amount, but far less than the actual spends and plans totaling $60 million. For this year the plan was to spend $7,640,736 but now the “revised” number is $22,878,135.
When telling the public of its annual budget, the supervisors somberly speak of tough times and new demands resulting in the need for ever increasing taxes. Invariably, this turns out to be untrue. If not, how to explain $32 million more being spent on unfunded projects than was originally thought available?
Besides a misleading of how money is to be spent, there is an understating of revenue. There are multiple ways this happens. Some are fair and conservative to do, some not.
This year the budget notes the general fund will only receive $93,750 of an $187,500 increase in Lodging Tax. This, supposedly, due to a state requirement to put some funds toward tourism. But because the county’s tourism budget already spends more for tourism than the state is requiring, staff need only change the budgetary source of those dollars to secure the full revenue gain.
For those who might think this is typical government chicanery, bait and switch, you shouldn’t. The county is already a strong supporter and generator of tourism. County parks, especially Natural Chimneys, use general tax revenue to underpin their existence. Staff time and tax dollars already work in support of bringing visitors to our county and our businesses. The state simply wants to insure a certain amount of money is spent to help bring in tourists. It is and more.
Taxpayers should understand that they are already giving enough and more is unnecessary. Consider all the taxes imposed by the county: real estate, personal property, machinery and tools, retail sales, business and professional licenses, bank franchises, legal recordings, wills, lodging and meals. It is now in the works to add a cigarette tax similar to what Waynesboro and Staunton presently levy.
And these are just local taxes without consideration of fees and licenses.
The supervisors simply cannot relate to most of us. Not everyone has the funds and resources to have endless bites taken out of incomes already stretched to the limit.
Besides a lack of empathy for the taxpayer, there is a lack of professional caution before obligating the people’s money. We have never received an apology or explanation for a courthouse waste approaching $1.5 million. Instead there is compelling evidence the board is repeating its past mistake instead of learning from it.
It seems far-fetched to think if a budget is indeed heavily scrutinized, reduced to its bare bones, it can still generate an additional $8 million every single year.
The nickel of increased property tax represents nearly $4 million. It can be eliminated and the county can still meet all its spending plans including the proposed increases for deputies and increases of firemen. And still have another $2 million left to squander on legacy constructions.
James Madison observed, “If men were angels, no government would be necessary.” My dad would agree.
Tracy Pyles, a former chairman and member of the Augusta County Board of Supervisors who lives in Augusta County, is a columnist for The News Virginian. His column is published Saturdays.