Pyles: Talk of expanding Middle River Regional Jail needs to end

Having a third of the inmates awaiting trial seems to be a place to start. Why not have each of the five jurisdictions review the particulars of their pre-trial inmates. Include for each, how long they have been waiting, an expectation of when a trial might occur and what determines the timing. Or under what conditions the use of electronic home monitoring might be further expanded.

Of those serving locally responsible sentences; are there better options to 100% jail incarceration? Again could better use of electronic home monitoring be a cost savings while still being punitive? Could establishing half-way housing be helpful in both saving taxes and better preparing a prisoner for complete release?

And the third of MRRJ’s population, judicially sentenced to a state prison, need to be moved out. Unfortunately, until the state owns up to its responsibilities, we cannot out-build their use of “foot dragging” as planned cost avoidance. As long as the state can limit prisoner re-imbursement, to $12 a day, there is a disincentive to assuming responsibility.

If for no other reason; any consideration of expansion needs to be ended.

It may be “if you can’t do the time, don’t do the crime.” But it should also be said, “if you’re going to lock ‘em away, man-up to pay for the stay.”

Tracy Pyles, a former chairman and member of the Augusta County Board of Supervisors who lives in Augusta County, is a c olumnist for The News Virginian. His column is published Saturdays.