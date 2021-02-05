Pyles: Talk of expanding Middle River Regional Jail needs to end

Like the rooster taking credit for the sunrise, I choose to think last Saturday’s column had a role in the Middle River Regional Jail Board’s decision not to take Tuesday’s planned expansion vote. A last minute decision to discuss and question, rather than just moving forward, was the correct one.
And whatever the real reason, it means there is now time to make a truly informed decision. Which begins with asserting that no rational approach to problem solving begins with the solution preceding the analysis.
Asking an architectural firm to decide whether or not you need to build something is not to want an objective answer. The “Needs Assessment and Facility Planning Study” was prepared by Moseley Architects. This is akin to asking one of the Charlie Obaugh’s fine associates if you need to buy a truck.
The report noted “Forecast for 2029 is 1,283 ADP” (Average Daily Population). There was no rationale, or cause and effect, of various population drivers. Nothing except a stand-alone number. This was given on page two. The following 38 pages were devoted to the details of the construction options and cost.
Let this sink in just a bit. A 40-page “needs assessment” had just six words/numbers devoted to capacity requirements nine years out. But from this single, unsubstantiated, calculation came a range of construction costs ranging from $40 to $100 million.
Then there are the inconsistencies in describing existing jail capacity. The “Facility Overview” first bullet point notes original DOC rated capacity as 396. On that same page it notes 865 inmates, without acknowledging today’s true ability to accommodate.
Near the end of the report, under “Construction Delay Costs,” it notes “Operational capacity” not as 396 but rather 875. This while the MRRJ website notes having 902 beds. Before deciding how many beds the jail needs, it might be worthwhile to know exactly how many beds it has.
Consistent with the concept of “Always Be Closing,” Moseley’s sales pitch spoke to the cost of not acting now. By their reckoning, without new construction, the jail would be short 189 beds in 2024. This then costing MRRJ $3,794,175 annually.
The assumption is based on the localities renting beds at a $55 daily rate for inmates it cannot house. Unmentioned is how this overflow, and the need to build any more space, are directly related to the state’s preferred foot-dragging to its own need to build.
The MRRJ Board needs to toss out the Moseley work and start over. Each classification of inmate needs to be analyzed for improving efficiencies and cost avoidance. Can trials and sentencing be more efficiently executed? Is the housing of the locally assigned inmates as cost effective as possible? And what can be done about Virginia’s flagrant denying of its own requirements?
Having a third of the inmates awaiting trial seems to be a place to start. Why not have each of the five jurisdictions review the particulars of their pre-trial inmates. Include for each, how long they have been waiting, an expectation of when a trial might occur and what determines the timing. Or under what conditions the use of electronic home monitoring might be further expanded.
Of those serving locally responsible sentences; are there better options to 100% jail incarceration? Again could better use of electronic home monitoring be a cost savings while still being punitive? Could establishing half-way housing be helpful in both saving taxes and better preparing a prisoner for complete release?
And the third of MRRJ’s population, judicially sentenced to a state prison, need to be moved out. Unfortunately, until the state owns up to its responsibilities, we cannot out-build their use of “foot dragging” as planned cost avoidance. As long as the state can limit prisoner re-imbursement, to $12 a day, there is a disincentive to assuming responsibility.
If for no other reason; any consideration of expansion needs to be ended.
It may be “if you can’t do the time, don’t do the crime.” But it should also be said, “if you’re going to lock ‘em away, man-up to pay for the stay.”
Tracy Pyles, a former chairman and member of the Augusta County Board of Supervisors who lives in Augusta County, is a columnist for The News Virginian. His column is published Saturdays.